Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster is not over.

Many of the homes that still stand on Estero Island lack basic amenities, so portable toilets, hand-wash stations, shower trailers and other supplies were brought in by trucks for residents who want to stay, Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. The debris has yet to be removed before rebuilding can begin.

“There’s a lot more to do, and some of the hardest things are still ahead of us,” DeSantis said.

While residents were initially allowed to return to the island after the storm, officials closed off access so teams could search the wreckage building by building for potential victims. When the work was done, residents lined up and were allowed to return by bus.

Shana Dam went to see what was left of her parents’ house.

“It’s gone,” she told the Fort Myers News-Press. “It’s just gone.”

Exploring the island alone, home to most of Fort Myers Beach, is difficult due to the storm’s debris, but heavy equipment was used to clear roads.

With handmade signs all over the area warning that looters will be shot by homeowners, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said only nine such thefts had been reported.

Ian, a high-end Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kph) on landfall, was the third deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States this century, after Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 people were killed, and Hurricane Sandy, which killed a total of 233, despite weakening to a tropical storm just before making landfall in the US.

State officials have reported 94 storm-related deaths in Florida so far, and most have been in Lee County, which includes the Fort Myers area and nearby Gulf Coast islands, including Estero.

