Reserving free lunches, but for whom?

Frank Van Lerven is program leader macroeconomics and Dominic Caddick is an assistant researcher at The New Economics Foundation, a British think tank. Their post is in response to an article by FT Alphaville, Monetary policy on the cheapthat referred to the research of NEF

The tax implications of the interest rate risk of the Bank of England’s balance sheet expansion have: repeatedly touted as an important reason for the future tightening of the fiscal belt. Before the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the BOE did not pay interest on all banks’ reserves – the current situation is an exception, not the historical norm. While many fears of debt sustainability and interest rate hikes include: largely misplacedpaying interest on reserves is a policy choice, one that deserves sufficient debate and scrutiny.

The cost of government debt service is expected to increase as quantitative easing is financed by the central bank’s money creation which pays out the Bank’s policy rate. With nearly £1bn deposited overnight by commercial banks as a result of QE, the banking sector will now receive £20bn by the end of 2023 and just under £100bn by the end of 2027.

These are no trivial sums, and the prospect of boosting banking sector profits as UK households struggle to make ends meet raises eyebrows to say the least. But there is also an inherent contradiction: on the one hand, the government has alluded to exposure to the bank’s rising interest bill to justify fiscal tightening, while on the other it makes billions in current transfers, most likely funneled directly to the net profit of the banks. , for demonstrably no additional services provided.

Central bank reserves are often misleadingly referred to as a form of government debt, with the implication that banks earn interest for holding these obligations. But, unlike gilts, no principal was ever borrowed. Central bank reserves are perpetual, in the sense that they never expire (nothing has to be repaid), and banks have no credit risk. Moreover, while a number of macroeconomic forces determine the interest on gilts, the interest paid on reserves is determined solely by the central bank.

Reserve fees are therefore not the result of a commercial bank providing material services to the Bank, and the payment of interest is not the result of any financial obligationsuch as paying back a debt. The current transfers to the banking sector and the hefty interest account built up by the Bank are therefore a policy choice, based on the desire to influence the money markets and credit conditions. Paying interest on reserves acted as a floor on market rates in an environment of ample reserves, allowing the Bank to set the interest rate and independently change the amount of central bank reserves available to the banking system.

While the Bank has already made plans to wind down its QE program, one way to avoid such significant transfers of income to banks would be a quick sale of its current bond holdings. But this option seems unfeasible, not least because it could endanger monetary and financial stability. It would also be unnecessarily expensive, significantly increasing the government’s net interest repayment costs, and would result in the Bank incurring significant losses (approximately between £100-200 billion) which would have to be covered by the Treasury.

In a recent report for the New Economics Foundation, we argue that a better option, based on the recent innovations in reserve management by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, would be to implement a “tiered reserve system.” In concrete terms, the Bank could only pay interest on part of the central bank reserves, or pay no interest at all.

This would allow a clear separation between the Bank’s policy rate (allowing it to maintain control over money market rates) and the government’s interest service costs and the profitability of the banking sector.

The transition to a stepped reserve framework has its own costs and benefits. Toby Nangle and Tony Yates have recently made a somewhat oversimplified reformulation of these trade-offs. Most notably, the move to a tiered reserves framework could involve an implicit “credit brokerage tax”.

Once the Bank stops paying interest on some or all (or all) of its reserves, when the market interest rate rises significantly above zero, commercial banks would have interest-bearing liabilities (customer deposits) but no interest-bearing assets (central bank reserves) to cover the interest and fees payable for administering such deposits (particularly those made through QE.

Commercial banks could pass these costs on to savers through lower interest payments. However, they would most likely still want to attract savers to maintain market share and reduce exposure to deposit migration, which could exacerbate a narrow and unadulterated customer base.

So banks would most likely pass on the higher costs of higher interest rates to borrowers, just as they did in the past when they didn’t reimburse reserves. However, this is the whole point to start raising rates. For these reasons, we propose that a stratified reserve system can act as a possible automatic stabilizer for price stability. By amplifying the expected astringent effect of interest rate hikes by the Bank, this would be a “function no bug” so aptly stated in a recent IMF working paper.

Withdrawing such sizeable current transfers to the banking sector deserves attention, especially given the many benefits that the banking sector already enjoys. These include access to the central bank’s payment system, the dramatic reduction in banks’ borrowing costs through QE (i.e. the cost of acquiring reserves), significant indirect subsidies from the Bank, and broader government in the form of credit guarantees ( lender of last resort function by the Bank) and liquidity guarantees (deposit insurance), and the ability to create money (bank deposits) through lending.

More importantly, in the existing floor system, banks would raise interest rates for their borrowers anyway, while hardly passing on interest rate hikes to their creditors. However, they would still benefit from significant current transfers from the Bank, at the expense of the government and taxpayers. So it’s likely that banks are currently getting a free lunch.

If we’re not happy with the bank making billions of revenue transfers to the banking industry, why not just tax the banks? A fair question. But despite the current low demand for higher taxes, it is equally fair to question the design of the system and tackle the problem at the source.

Some worry that tiered reserves could lead to fiscal policy through the back door. However, millions of pounds in current transfers to the banking sector, without services rendered, is already a form of fiscal policy, and one that is less aligned with the public interest and social interests.

However, the choice to continue to remunerate bank reserves while touting the interest rate risk of QE as a means of justifying future fiscal tightening will reflect priorities, not an economic imperative.