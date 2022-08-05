Reserve Bank of Australia hints when interest rates will start coming down

The Reserve Bank of Australia has given the strongest hint that it could start cutting interest rates in 2024, after the strongest rises in nearly three decades.

Borrowers managed to absorb another 0.5 percentage point increase in August, bringing the cash interest rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

This has resulted in a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 having to pay an additional $169 in their monthly mortgage payments – the fourth consecutive rate hike for Australian homeowners since May.

But the Reserve Bank hinted in a new 71-page monetary policy statement released Friday that it could begin cutting rates by citing forecasts from the futures market.

“The predictions are based on a number of technical assumptions,” it said.

Big banks raise rates COMMON BANK: 0.5 percentage point up from August 12, lowest floating rate to 3.79 percent ANZ: 0.5 percentage point up from August 12, lowest floating rate to 3.69 percent WESTPAC: 0.5 percentage point up from August 18, lowest floating rate to 3.64 percent NAB: 0.5 percentage point up from August 12, bringing the lowest floating rate to 3.94 percent Source: RateCity

The path for the spot interest rate reflects expectations derived from surveys of professional economists and pricing in the financial markets, which assume that the spot interest rate will rise to about 3 percent by the end of 2022 and then fall slightly by the end of 2022. the end of 2024.

“Market pricing suggests that key interest rates will peak in the first half of 2023 at levels significantly higher than at the start of the pandemic.”

Monetary policy easing in 2024 would be the first since November 2020, when the RBA cut cash interest rates to an all-time low of 0.1 percent.

Inflation is expected to rise to a 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, a level more than double the RBA’s target of 2 to 3 percent.

This would be a big jump from the fast pace in two decades from 6.1 percent in the year to June.

Excluding the one-off effect of the GST introduction, this was the highest consumer price index since 1990.

Inflation in Australia is now the highest since the early 1990s and is expected to peak at a faster rate than previously thought, the RBA said.

Nevertheless, the Reserve Bank now expects inflation to moderate to 6.25 percent in June 2023, falling to 4.25 percent in December 2023, 3.5 percent in June 2024 and 3 percent in December 2024.

In the 30-day interbank futures market, spot interest will peak at 3.3 percent in March 2023 and remain above 3 percent through 2023

“This moderation is expected to happen more slowly than previously believed, as higher energy costs partially offset declines in other input costs due to easing supply chain pressures,” the RBA said.

All major banks expect the RBA to raise interest rates again by another 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, in September, with inflation expected to hit a new 32-year high later this year.

This would push the cash interest rate to a seven-year high of 2.35 percent.

Three of the four major banks – Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and NAB – expect the Reserve Bank to continue raising interest rates through November, while Westpac predicts the hikes will continue through February 2023.

The 30-day interbank futures market has peaked at 3.3 percent in March 2023 and will remain above 3 percent in 2023.

ANZ’s spot interest rate hit a 10-year high of 3.35 percent in November, while Westpac’s spot rate is at that level in February 2023.

The Reserve Bank has revised its unemployment outlook and predicts the unemployment rate will fall from its current 48-year low of 3.5 percent in June to 3.25 percent in December.

All of Australia’s big four banks – the Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Westpac and NAB in that order – announced on Thursday that they would pass the latest increase in the RBA.

The latest increase means that a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will see their monthly repayments increase by $169 to $2,827 from $2,658.