Reserve Bank of Australia hikes interest rates in September for the fifth month in a row

Australian home borrowers survived the fifth consecutive monthly rate hike, with the Reserve Bank imposing another 0.5 percentage point hike.

The latest 50 basis point jump in the spot rate brings it to its seven-year high of 2.35 percent, up from the existing six-year high of 1.85 percent.

The RBA has now raised the spot rate for the fifth consecutive month for the first time since it began publishing a target rate in 1990.

Borrowers have cushioned the 2.25 percentage point rate hikes in May, June, July, August and now September — the strongest series of rises in a calendar year since 1994.

Reserve bank governor Philip Lowe stated that this would be far from the last rate hike during this tightening cycle, with inflation expected to hit another 32-year high in 2022 as consumers continue to spend.

“The board expects to raise interest rates further in the coming months, but it is not on a certain path,” he said on Tuesday.

“The magnitude and timing of future rate hikes will be determined by the incoming data and the board’s assessment of the inflation and labor market outlook.”

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will now face a $173 jump in their monthly mortgage payments as the central bank faces its worst inflation since 1990.

The latest increase means this borrower would have seen their monthly mortgage payments rise $573 since early May, with monthly payments set to rise from $2,793 to $2,879 in the coming weeks.

Just four months ago, repayments stood at $2,306 when the cash interest rate was still at a record low of 0.1 percent.

This will happen just three weeks before the fuel tax doubles again to 44.2 cents per liter, which could push the average price for unleaded gasoline back above $2 per liter as of Sept. 29.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have both pledged not to proceed with the former coalition government’s six-month halving of excise taxes to 22.1 cents per liter, at a cost of $3 billion.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, tasked with stamping out price inflation, noted that despite the cut in excise duties, the average gasoline price still rose to $2.10 per liter as a result of higher crude oil prices.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb, the chairman of the ACCC, noted that even with the excise tax cut, prices were still hitting a 14-year high and was concerned that petrol retailers could struggle in three weeks.

“We will be in talks with fuel wholesalers and retailers shortly to say that we do not expect any unusual or abnormal increases in wholesale and retail prices in the days leading up to, and on the day of or after, the full tariff reintroduction. fuel tax,” she said.

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest mortgage lender, expects the RBA to raise interest rates again by a smaller 0.25 percentage point in November, bringing the spot rate to 2.6 percent.

Inflation rose by 6.1 percent in the year to June, the strongest increase since 1990, when the one-off effect of the introduction of the GST in 2000 was removed.

This was more than double the wage price index of 2.6 percent, meaning most workers are in fact suffering from a decline in real wages as inflation rises more than double the wage rate.

An Australian earning an average full-time salary of $92,030 cannot now get an average $600,000 loan from the banks needed to assess a potential borrower’s ability to deal with a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

Australia’s median home and unit price fell 1.6 percent to $738,321 in August, the strongest monthly decline since January 1983, CoreLogic data shows.

Tariff hikes have so far not affected consumer activity, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing a 18.4 percent increase in spending for July.

dr. Lowe said he was concerned that the recent rate hikes had failed to curb consumer spending, while the spot rate is still below the neutral level of 2.5 percent.

“A major source of uncertainty remains the behavior of household spending,” he said.

‘Higher inflation and higher interest rates are putting pressure on household budgets, with the effects of higher interest rates not yet being felt in mortgage payments.’

However, subsequent rate hikes in August and September could bite.