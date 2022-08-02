Reserve Bank of Australia hikes interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised its spot interest rate by half a percentage point after inflation rose to its highest point in two decades.

This has brought the cash interest rate from 1.35 percent from its three-year high to its six-year high at 1.85%.

This would make someone pay off an average mortgage agent of $600,000, an increase of $169 in their monthly mortgage payments.

The RBA has now raised interest rates in May, June, July and August, which is the strongest increase since 1994.

It has raised interest rates by 50 basis points on three consecutive meetings, the first time since the Reserve Bank published a target cash interest rate in 1990.

Governor Philip Lowe noted that the RBA would struggle to get inflation back within the central bank’s two to three percent target.

“The road to achieving this balance is narrow and shrouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised its spot interest rate by half a percentage point

This happens despite the fact that Dr. Lowe repeatedly pledged last year to keep the spot interest rate at a record low of 0.1 percent until 2024 “at the earliest.”

The major banks all expected an interest rate hike of 0.5 percentage point.