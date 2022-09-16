Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe admits he made mistake

<!–

Reserve bank governor Philip Lowe has admitted he made a mistake by suggesting that interest rates would not rise until 2024.

The economist responsible for setting monetary policy has repeatedly vowed that cash interest rates would remain at a record low of 0.1 percent in 2021 for another three years.

But dr. Lowe told the Canberra House Economics Committee that it was a mistake to make a “conditional” comment on interest rates last year.

“Some people think that was a mistake, and it could very well be,” he said.

Borrowers since May have endured five consecutive monthly rate hikes, with the 2.25 percentage point increase equating to the most severe monetary policy tightening since 1994.

The cash interest rate is now at its seven-year high of 2.35%.

ANZ now indicates that interest rates could continue to rise in 2023, after it was previously expected that spot interest rates would peak at 3.35 percent in 10 years in December.