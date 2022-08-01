Reserve Bank boss and entire staff ordered to resign after ‘misleading’ public over interest rates

A top economist has demanded that Philip Lowe and his entire staff resign over false promises that interest rates would remain low when the Reserve Bank is about to raise cash rates for the fourth time.

Warren Hogan, director of EQ Economics and chief economic adviser to Judo Bank, accused the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia of misleading Australians into saying interest rates would be kept low.

Mr Hogan said the Reserve Bank had made some “pretty big mistakes” in the past 18 months and would make matters worse by raising interest rates again.

“They threw the sink at it and they lost their risk management skills,” the economist told the… Daily Telegram.

“It’s unforgivable. I think they should resign – the entire board.”

Mr Hogan said Mr Lowe sealed his fate when he made a public commitment that the cash interest rate would remain “very likely” at 0.1 percent through 2024.

The economist said Australians had been encouraged to take out loans and buy houses in the confidence that interest rates would remain stable.

However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has vowed to stand by Mr Lowe despite a likely rise in official cash interest rates.

Economists are to pass another 50 basis point rate hike when the central bank’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, bringing the cash interest rate to 1.85 percent.

dr. Chalmers said the governor had his full support: “It’s not my job to shoot the governor,” he told Nine News on Tuesday.

“My job in government is to do what we can to alleviate some of these inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the economy and that’s where our focus is.”

dr. Chalmers said an increase in rates would be a challenge for many.

“This is about a tough day for Australians with mortgages, another tough day,” he said.

“People expect his outcome today, but it won’t get any easier.”

The treasurer says he understands the frustrations of mortgage holders, who may not have expected interest rate increases for a few years.

“People are going through a really hard time, they have high and rising inflation and falling wages and their interest rates are going up, so it’s clear there’s going to be an element of community frustration about those conditions,” he said.

“Economic conditions changed faster than (the RBA) expected.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian echoed Dr. Chalmers in a later interview.

The RBA’s statement after the board meeting will be examined for any language changes on the direction of inflation and rates.

Greens Treasury spokesman Nick McKim said the RBA should hit the pause button on more rate hikes.

“Inflation is driven by supply-side shocks and corporate profit-seeking,” he said.

Raising interest rates will not solve these problems. The RBA has to be honest about that with the Australian public.”

The central bank’s monetary policy meeting is anticipating the release of its latest economic forecasts in a monetary policy statement on Friday.

Also on Tuesday, the ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey will be released, as well as official credit indicators and construction approval figures.

The CoreLogic Home Value Index of national home prices fell 1.3 percent in July, the third consecutive monthly decline, but prices rose eight percent year-on-year.

National house prices fell 1.4 percent in the month but rose nine percent for the year, while apartment prices fell 0.9 percent in July but rose 4.6 percent for the year.

Regional house prices fell 0.8 percent in July, but rose 17 percent year-on-year.