Researchers use science of light to reduce pesticides used to protect crops from pests and diseases

Experts from two Midlands universities are launching a new project to develop a photonic ‘nose’ to monitor crops for pests and plant diseases.

Aston University has partnered with Harper Adams University to research and develop technology that uses light to monitor crop health.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, up to 40 percent of global crop production is lost to pests every year. Every year, plant diseases cost the global economy more than $220 billion and invasive insects at least $70 billion.

The research in the Midlands will use strawberries to test the new technology. The fruit is worth £350 million to the UK economy, but it is vulnerable to potato aphid, which has the potential to wipe out an annual crop.

Crops are currently treated with pesticides, but the environmental burden is increasing pressure to find alternatives.

One method is to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to create an early warning system. It monitors plants for insect and disease formation rather than spraying plants with chemicals, but so far it has proven unreliable and expensive.

The new project uses recent advances in photonics technology that can analyze low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by plants, which is an indicator of their health. This is coupled with machine learning hardware, making it practical to use artificial intelligence in commercial environments. Professor David Webb of the Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies (AIPT) says that “better monitoring technologies for invertebrate pests and plant diseases will significantly help reduce crop losses.”

“However, most electronic noses use electrochemical sensors, which suffer from sensitivity issues, sensor bias/aging effects, and a lack of specificity.”

“We plan to address this by building on the rapidly evolving technology of photonics — the science of light — while collaborating with scientists in other disciplines.”

The 12-month project will receive £200,000 from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the Natural Environment Research Council. The grant is the maximum amount of their molecules given to the landscape project, funding interdisciplinary solutions to ‘real’ challenges.

dr. Joe Roberts of Harper Adams University says that “with the expected increase in the world’s population, there will be increasing pressure on the agricultural sector to achieve higher crop yields.”

“Reducing crop losses within existing production systems will improve food security without increasing resource use.”

“We plan to establish an interdisciplinary community of agricultural science, optical sensing and machine learning experts to develop new plant health monitoring platforms that improve agricultural production through localized monitoring of pests and diseases. to detect hotspots.”

Promising use of non-destructive sensors to promote food security and improve sustainable agriculture

