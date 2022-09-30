Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries
With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on battery performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 ‘s shape and distribution within, raising questions about the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 ‘s change in shape and size remains unanswered.
Recently, a team led by Prof. Tan Peng of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences designed a carbon-coated anodic alumina (C-AAO) air electrode with a highly ordered array-like structure. The team gained new insights into the sudden death and reaction pathways of Li-O2 batteries. The work has been published in Nano letters.
The research team designed a special C-AAO electrode that breaks easily while preserving product distribution, enabling Li2O2 observations over the entire electrode. Using electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), the team determined the contributing factor to sudden voltage drop and death at different current densities.
Research results show that channel diameters at small currents influence the growth of toroidal core Li. to limit2O2causing electrode blockage. So the sudden death in voltage is associated with a large charge transfer impedance and concentration polarization caused by blockage of the electrodes. At high currents, the sudden death is attributed to the less significant charge transfer impedance and concentration polarization of the fast electrochemical reactions.
In addition, to find the mechanism of such reactions, the research team conducted a detailed analysis of Li .’s growth model2O2 on the end surfaces and interior of C-AAO electrodes. Li2O2 on the end faces can be found in three toroidal model.
The most common grows “hugging” against the wall, forming an incomplete ring. The rest either grow laterally on the surface, or in the form of nuclei, forming on other Li2O2 surfaces. As the current density increases, toroidal Li2O2 inside the electrode is likely covered by its flocculated counterparts, indicating that Li2O2 is produced along the surfaces of the electrode, rather than disproportionation within channels.
The team proposed a new growth pathway for toroidal core Li. in front of2O2in which Li2O2 formed at the Li2O2/electrode interface during early growth is related to the surface pathway, followed by lithium peroxide (LiO2) in solution disproportionately around Li2O2 particles, which cover the surface route and form an incomplete ring.
This research provided answers to long-standing questions about the mechanism of Li-O2 batteries, as well as insights into further electrode design.
