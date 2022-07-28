Researchers track movement of charred detritus dispersed from Goleta Beach after 2018 debris flow in California

Shortly after the Montecito debris flow disaster in 2018, mud and silt containing char and terrestrial plant material was deposited on Goleta Beach. Credit: HE Lowman et al



The catastrophic debris flow that hit Montecito, California, in early January 2018 was the result of a rare confluence of serious events. The Thomas Fire had been raging in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for weeks, and an unusually strong winter storm poured half an inch of rain on the newly charred hills above the suburban enclave in five minutes. With the tough vegetation holding the hills in place, burned down by the fire, tons of water, silt, burnt plant material and rocks raged down the slopes and engulfed the community below, causing massive damage and the death of 23 residents. .

As the community dug out of the mud in the wake of the disaster, Santa Barbara County flood control officers were faced with a major problem: what to do with the silt sludge and other debris that had flooded creeks, watersheds, and buried homes. One solution: Take it to Goleta Beach for disposal, which they did over the course of several weeks later that month.

“They were trying to work with Mother Nature to disperse the debris,” recalls Heili Lowman, a graduate student researcher associated with the Santa Barbara Coastal Long Term Ecological Research program at the time, under the guidance of UC Santa Barbara ecologist John Melack. . Winter to spring is the period of the most precipitation in the area, she explained, with waves and storms battering the coast and rains filling creeks that flow into the sea, which could help spread the material offshore.

For Lowman and her colleagues — who could watch the county’s progress on Goleta Beach from the on-campus Marine Science Institute — the situation lent itself to a study to examine how far the debris from the emergency clearance would actually travel. Would it wash up somewhere else along the coast or would it end up in the open ocean? Would it accumulate in a marine habitat where it could have ecological consequences? They conducted a study in collaboration with scientists from the University of Florida and the Université du Québec à Montréal. The results of their research appear in the journal Science of the total environment.

Tracking Terrestrial Debris

“The high biodiversity of the coast of Santa Barbara is due to the rich and productive mosaic of nearshore marine habitats, including kelp forests, sandy beaches, surf zones, rocky reefs, surf and seagrass beds, and soft benthos, all closely linked in space,” said UCSB coastal marine ecologist Jenifer Dugan. “This means that even in a small part of the coast, the impacts of debris cleaning could potentially impact multiple marine habitats and their biodiversity. In light of this, increasing our understanding of the fate of this type of material is important.” and their removal is a very important step in preserving these marine habitats and their biodiversity as we respond to climate change and the likelihood of future serious events here and elsewhere.”

To get a sense of where the debris from the debris flow had gone after it was dumped on Goleta Beach, the researchers collected samples from the beach and from Goleta Bay. They also sampled the seafloor in the nearshore zone south of Goleta Slough and along a transect extending westward. To determine whether the sediment came from a terrestrial source, such as the debris flow, they looked in particular for charcoal and compounds that indicate burned material and terrestrial plant material. Using samples collected near the swamp, which drains creeks unaffected by the Thomas Fire, the scientists were able to compare sediments for a clear “charcoal signal” that was the definitive sign of the material burned in the fire.

“The good news is that we found that the debris was mostly cleared from the beach,” said Lowman, who is now completing postdoctoral work at the University of Nevada, Reno. “And we really haven’t picked it up in the other intertidal regions that we’ve sampled over time.

“While the debris material was not detected in the shallow core samples at Goleta Beach, it may have been buried by the large amounts of sand moving west to east along the region’s beaches,” Dugan added.

In the nearshore cores, however, the charcoal signal was strong, a sign that the debris had not traveled far from the beach.

“We can say with a high degree of certainty that the charcoal actually lingered in the marine sediment,” Lowman said. The nearshore zones in the Santa Barbara Channel are also home to diverse kelp forest communities that harbor fish, crustaceans, and the occasional marine mammal and bird. The debris found in shallower waters showed a fair amount of degradation, due to wave action, but some of the material in deeper waters was a bit fresher. Here’s what scientists would expect from organic waste that has not been degraded by microbes and broken down by the normal downstream journey, but rather transported quickly from the mountains, then scooped up and placed directly into the ocean.

“This implies that a huge influx of organic matter from the terrestrial environment to the marine environment occurred in one big pulse,” Lowman said. “We saw evidence of fresh terrestrial material at water depths of about 20 meters.”

They have not assessed the effects this debris may have had on the nearshore marine environment, Lowman added; this study was mainly to see if and how far the debris traveled.

“Goleta Bay supports seagrass beds that are highly sensitive to sedimentation and an abundant community of subtidal benthic infauna,” Dugan said. “Some of the sandy beaches along the bay are among the richest in the world, and surf grasses can thrive in the rocky sections of the coastline.” The bay historically supported a large kelp forest that stretched from Campus Point beyond Goleta Pier. That kelp forest had an unusual growth habit that allowed it to thrive on the sandy benthos of the bay, Dugan added.

Given the increasing likelihood of severe weather — the Thomas Fire was then the largest in California history, but has since been overshadowed by seven wildfires — it may not be the last time burnt organic matter will be transported from the mountains to the ocean. It is important to know the impact these pulses of organic matter have on the nearshore community, the researchers say.

“This study was designed to investigate whether or not the debris material lingered, and to motivate additional studies on the impact of this influx of material from the terrestrial environment to the marine environment,” Lowman said. “Now that we really know it’s here, we need to study its effects more closely because it’s not spreading as far as we thought it would be.”

HE Lowman et al, Distribution of terrestrial organic matter in intertidal and coastal sediments in the sea due to response efforts for waste streams, Science of the total environment (2022). DOI: HE Lowman et al, Distribution of terrestrial organic matter in intertidal and coastal sediments in the sea due to response efforts for waste streams,(2022). DOI: doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.156886

