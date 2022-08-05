Researchers trace the source of nitrogen pollution affecting the world’s second largest barrier reef

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Tropical coastal ecosystems are among the most biodiverse areas on Earth. They are also on the frontline of impacts caused by human activity. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly important, especially as human populations increase, to control the effects of runoff and wastewater flowing into the sea.

“Tropical coastal ecosystems, such as coral reefs, are oligotrophic, meaning they are in nutrient-poor waters and have therefore adapted to these conditions,” said Madeline Berger, a researcher at UC Santa Barbara’s National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis (NCEAS). “An increased influx of nutrients can therefore disrupt ecosystem functioning.”

In an article appearing in the magazine Ocean and Coastal Management, lead author Berger and her colleagues tackle the problem of nutrient pollution through a case study in the coastal region of Central America. The result? Agricultural activities are responsible for the vast majority of nitrogen pollution flowing into the Mesoamerican Reef Region. Knowing where the pollution comes from, the researchers say, will help managers adapt mitigation solutions.

“Our study highlights that different management strategies should be applied in different watersheds to reduce the supply of nutrients that can have adverse effects on the health of coral reefs and seagrass in this area,” Berger said.

The Mesoamerican Reef (MAR) is the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere, second only to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in terms of size. Divided by Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras, it stretches for nearly 700 miles and is home to a variety of creatures, including hundreds of species of fish, critically endangered sea turtles, as well as mollusks, marine mammals, and shorebirds. These habitats and communities in turn support both local fishing and tourism. Millions of people flock to resorts and ports in Cancun, Cozumel, Belize City and other points along the coast each year during their Caribbean vacations.

But the reef also has problems. More than half of them are in poor condition due to various threats, including ocean warming, unsustainable fishing and pollution.

“Nutrient pollution is a known threat to coral reefs and seagrass,” Berger said. Too much nitrogen, a common pollutant, results in a series of events that results in oxygen-free “dead zones” and acidic conditions that can severely weaken or kill fish and other animals. Water quality problems are also among the main reasons for sindromé blanco, a pathogenic disease that leads to white lesions that spread over coral and lead to death within weeks. Nutrient pollution in this region, according to the researchers, “comes from four sources: agricultural production, human wastewater, atmospheric deposition and wildlife droppings,” with agriculture and human wastewater suspected of contributing most of the pollution.

To determine how much of the pollution came from upstream agriculture or human wastewater, the researchers delved into several models that examined the watersheds that drain into the MAR. One was a global wastewater model that estimates the amount of nitrogen pollution based on population maps, protein consumption and known human nitrogen excretion rates, adapted to this specific region.

“Another group at NCEAS was also creating a spatially explicit global model that quantifies the carbon footprint of food production, so we saw an opportunity to synthesize both models to compare nutrient pollution from wastewater to nutrient pollution from crop and livestock farming, Berger said.

The researchers also modeled the impact of the millions of tourists who roam the coast using hotel location data, cruise ship location data, and monthly statistics reported by tourism agencies in each country. “Actually, we were trying to figure out where tourists were pooping, which turns out to be quite tricky,” she said.

The researchers found that agriculture was by far the largest contributor (92%) of nitrogen to the MAR, thanks to the discharge of fertilizer and livestock waste that enters the ocean via rivers and streams. Two rivers, the Rio Ulua in Honduras and the Rio Motagua in Guatemala, contributed more than 50% to the modeled nitrogen pollution, collecting runoff from several upstream tributaries and draining into the ocean. Meanwhile, 90% of the modeled nitrogen pollution was attributed to 20 (out of 430) watersheds, 11 of which were in Guatemala or Honduras. An estimated 80% of coral reefs and 68% of seagrass beds were exposed to nitrogen pollution from catchment plumes.

The results are indicative of the complexity of the pollution problem — even land use changes and agricultural expansion far inland can impact marine ecosystems, Berger said. In addition, the researchers found that high-biodiversity habitats were more exposed to plumes originating from smaller coastal watersheds. And while tourism accounted for a very small proportion of total pollution, the watersheds that caused the most pollution tended to also have a large number of tourists or close to those that did.

“The exercise also raised the question of how tourists, or tourist demand, have bigger impacts than just the physical presence of more people — such as more buildings or agricultural expansion — which could also exacerbate the pollution impact,” Berger said. The researchers hope that coastal managers can eventually develop the advanced action plans needed to reduce pollution of some of the world’s most biodiverse coastal regions using a detailed approach that can be used to identify the origins and pathways of nitrogen and other discharges. to track nutrients. regions.

Research in this article was also conducted by Benjamin Halpern, Steven Canty and Cascade Tuholske.

Capturing the impact of human wastewater on Earth’s coastal ecosystems

More information:

Madeline Berger et al, Sources and Discharges of Nitrogen Pollution from Agriculture and Wastewater in the Mesoamerican Reef Region, Ocean and Coastal Management (2022). Madeline Berger et al, Sources and Discharges of Nitrogen Pollution from Agriculture and Wastewater in the Mesoamerican Reef Region,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.ocecoaman.2022.106269

Provided by University of California – Santa Barbara





