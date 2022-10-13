Researchers take key step toward big gains in plastics recycling

Plastic waste. Credit: Oregon State



Researchers, including a faculty member from Oregon State University College of Engineering, have taken an important step toward significantly expanding the range of plastics that can be recycled.

The findings, published today in Scienceare important because plastic waste is a huge problem both globally and in the United States, where only about 5% of the plastic used is recycled, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which led the study.

Packaging materials, containers and other discarded items are filling landfills and polluting the environment at such a rapid rate that scientists estimate the ocean will contain more plastic than fish by 2050, according to NREL.

A collaboration led by Gregg Beckham of NREL and with Lucas Ellis, an OSU researcher who was an NREL postdoctoral fellow during the project, combined chemical and biological processes in a proof of concept to “valorize” mixed plastic waste. Valorizing means increasing the value of something.

The research builds on the use of chemical oxidation to break down different types of plastic, a method pioneered by chemical industry giant DuPont a decade ago.

“We’ve developed a technology that uses oxygen and catalysts to break down plastics into smaller, biologically-friendly chemical building blocks,” said Ellis, an assistant professor of chemical engineering. “From there, we used a biologically engineered soil microbe that is able to consume those building blocks and ‘pipe through’ them into a biopolymer or a component for advanced nylon production.”

Beckham, a senior research fellow at NREL and the head of the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment Consortium — known as BOTTLE — said the work provides a “possible entry point into processing plastics that can’t at all.” are recycled today.”

Current recycling technologies can only work effectively if the plastic inputs are clean and separated by type, explains Beckham.

Plastics can be made from a variety of polymers, each with its own unique chemical building blocks. When polymer chemicals are mixed in a container or formulated together in certain products such as multi-layer packaging, recycling becomes expensive and nearly impossible because the polymers often have to be separated before they can be recycled.

“Our work has resulted in a process that can convert mixed plastics into a single chemical product,” Ellis said. “In other words, it’s a technology recyclers could use without the task of sorting plastic by type.”

Researchers applied the process to a mix of three common plastics: polystyrene, used in disposable coffee cups; polyethylene terephthalate, the base for carpets, polyester clothing and disposable beverage bottles; and high-density polyethylene, used in milk jugs and many other consumer plastics.

The oxidation process broke down the plastics into a mixture of compounds including benzoic acid, terephthalic acid and dicarboxylic acids which, in the absence of the engineered soil microbe, would require sophisticated and costly separations to obtain pure products.

The researchers developed the microbe, Pseudomonas putida, to biologically lead the mixture into one of two products: polyhydroxyalkanoates, an emerging form of biodegradable bioplastics, and beta-ketoadipate, which can be used in the manufacture of performance-enhancing nylon.

Trying the process with other types of plastics, including polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride, will be the focus of upcoming work, the researchers said.

“The chemical catalysis process we’ve used is just one way to speed up a naturally occurring process, so instead of breaking down over hundreds of years, you can break down these plastics in hours or minutes,” says Co- author Kevin Sullivan, a postdoctoral researcher at NREL.

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory also participated in the study.

More information:

Kevin P. Sullivan et al, Mixed plastic waste valorization via tandem chemical oxidation and biological funnels, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo4626 Kevin P. Sullivan et al, Mixed plastic waste valorization via tandem chemical oxidation and biological funnels,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo4626

