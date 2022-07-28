Researchers take first-ever cryo-EM images of nitrogenase in action

A comparison of previous X-ray crystallography and new cryoEM images shows remarkable clarity and detail with cryoEM. (cr: Tezcan and Herzik groups / UC San Diego)



Previously, it was impossible to capture the high-resolution images of nitrogenase, the only enzyme that can reduce nitrogen to ammonia during catalytic action. Now, for the first time, researchers at the University of California San Diego report near-atomic resolution snapshots of nitrogenase during catalysis using cryogenic electron microscopy (cryoEM). The results have been published in the journal Science.

This work was accomplished through close collaboration between the groups of Professor Akif Tezcan and Assistant Professor Mark Herzik, both in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UC San Diego. While Tezcan had long studied nitrogenase, Herzik provided the cryoEM expertise needed to conduct the study.

“This is a very important advance in biological nitrogen fixation and structural biology in general,” Tezcan said. “It is extremely exciting to obtain atomic-resolution photos of an enzyme as dynamic and complex as nitrogenase in action. It opens the doors to a full understanding of the mechanism of this enigmatic enzyme that has puzzled researchers for decades.”

To understand the significance of these cryoEM images, the enormous global importance of nitrogen fixation must be understood. All organisms need ‘solid’ nitrogen sources for the biosynthesis of the building blocks of life, such as proteins and DNA. However, most living organisms lack the nitrogenase enzyme and cannot metabolize atmospheric nitrogen to a bioprocessable form.

Nitrogenase was essentially the only source of fixed nitrogen in the biosphere until the advent of the Haber-Bosch process – the industrial procedure for converting atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia – over a hundred years ago. Industrially produced ammonia is largely used for fertilizers and its arrival revolutionized agricultural practices in the first half of the 20th century. The Haber-Bosch process has often been cited as the driving factor behind the explosion of the world’s population over the past century, as it “turned air into bread.”

However, the Haber-Bosch process is very energy-intensive and requires temperatures above 400°C and high pressures of hydrogen gas. It is estimated that 1-2% of all global energy production is consumed by the Haber-Bosch process. The process also raises environmental problems, including leaching of nitrates into groundwater and higher emissions of the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide.

An important question underlying biological nitrogen fixation research is the contrast between nitrogenase and the Haber-Bosch process. How does the enzyme catalyze nitrogen reduction at ambient temperature and pressure, when the industrial process requires such extreme conditions?

“If we can understand the mechanism of nitrogenase, we may not only be able to figure out why nature developed it to be such a complex enzyme, but we may also discover design principles for ammonia production in a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly way,” explained Tezcan.

While much is known about the structure of nitrogenase, so far no one has been able to obtain atomic resolution images of the enzyme as it “flipped” or in the process of catalyzing atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia, largely due to technological advancements. limits.













For the first time, researchers at the University of California San Diego report near-atomic resolution images and video of nitrogenase during cryogenic electron microscopy (cryoEM) catalysis. Credit: Tezcan and Herzik Groups/UC San Diego

While scientists can obtain atomic-resolution images of proteins using X-ray crystallography, this method requires the proteins to be fixed in place in a crystal — stationary in a sense — meaning it can’t trap nitrogenase in action. Nitrogenase catalysis requires different parts of the enzyme to associate with each other and then break apart several times to make a single ammonia molecule from nitrogen. The process is anything but stationary.

CryoEM not only allows researchers to capture the structures of proteins without having to fix them in crystals, but thanks to recent advances in hardware and data processing, to do so with atomic resolution. Such a high resolution is necessary to visualize the small changes associated with enzymatic catalysis.

These advances led Tezcan and graduate student Hannah Rutledge to consider using cryoEM to study nitrogenase in catalytic action. And for this they sought the help of resident cryoEM expert Mark Herzik and his group members Brian Cook and Hoang Nguyen.

“This has been both an exciting and technologically challenging project to pursue, no less during the pandemic. While cryoEM is a very capable technique, few studies have reported on enzymes as they undergo catalysis. The critical insights and technological developments in this study not only pave the way for future explorations of the nitrogenase mechanism, but enzymes in general,” Herzik said.

Herzik and Rutledge worked closely together to prepare hundreds of cryoEM samples. Because nitrogenase is oxygen sensitive, the samples were prepared in an anaerobic glove box, then quickly transferred and frozen within seconds to prevent degradation. In the end, the team collected more than 15,000 videos featuring more than 20 million individual molecules at various stages of catalysis.

It took the teams nearly a year to sort through several terabytes of data, discarding low-quality images, then identifying and classifying all the particles. In the end, they were able to get the first atomic resolution images of nitrogenase mid-turnover.

The cryoEM structures revealed several unexpected features of nitrogenase not previously observed in X-ray structures. Importantly, the new observations provide a new mechanistic hypothesis for the catalysis of nitrogenase. Tezcan and Herzik hope to work together for many years to come to test these hypotheses and to understand in detail the catalytic mechanism of nitrogenase.

“This is just the beginning,” Tezcan said. “We now have a picture of the whole enzyme, not just one specific component, during catalytic action. This will really open the floodgates for further research to understand how nitrogenase works, and potentially, down the road, develop more efficient processes for it.” producing solid nitrogen.”

More information:

