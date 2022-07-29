Researchers successfully execute experiment to support U.S. stockpile modernization efforts

Miramar is an important milestone towards the Nimble series of experiments, which will play a key role in assessing the safety, security and effectiveness of the US nuclear stockpile, providing data critical to certifying that modernized warheads will perform as expected. Credit: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory



A multi-institutional team of researchers and collaborators has successfully conducted an Integrated Vessel Containment System (VCS) experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), as part of an experimental campaign to study how nuclear material responds to explosives without a traditional nuclear test. to be carried out .

The experiment – called Miramar – was an extensive collaboration between LLNL, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), the United Kingdom’s Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE), and the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS). It’s an important milestone in an upcoming subcritical experiment series called ‘Nimble’. The Nimble series is designed to stay below the threshold of nuclear criticism, in line with the US commitment not to return to testing nuclear explosives. The Nimble series will play a key role in assessing the safety, security and effectiveness of the US nuclear stockpile, as well as providing data critical to certifying that modernized warheads will perform as expected.

Miramar is the penultimate dress rehearsal experiment leading up to the Nimble series at NNSS’s underground U1a facility in Nevada. The experiment will ensure that there will be no ship lock-up or data return surprises when the Nimble experiments are run in U1a. This was a fully integrated test, meaning that all components of the vessel and confinement system were present, as well as diagnostic and experimental components, using relevant materials.

“Miramar is what’s known as a ship reduction experiment,” said LLNL design physicist Fady Najjar, who helped lead the experiment. “The main goal was to prove that the mitigation system design will protect the integrity of the containment vessel from debris and damage, and that diagnostics will perform as expected.”

Miramar consisted of multiple experiments that were detonated in a completely sealed steel vessel. The team also took advantage of this experimental opportunity to collect hydrodynamic physics data from new diagnostics intended for upcoming subcritical experiments to measure the momentum of the blast.

“Demonstration of the newly implemented new surface mass measurement diagnosis developed by NNSS and LLNL was a major achievement and proof of the innovative and responsive nature of our scientific collaboration,” said Ed Daykin, project experimental physicist. “Preliminary results indicate high-quality data recovery and successful execution of all experimental packages in the vessel.”

Miramar operations and data collection include: design and assembly of a test area at LLNL’s remote experimental test site at Site 300 to simulate the U1a facility, implementation of the intended VCS blast containment design, as well as assembly and demonstration of the timing and firing system. The experiment included comprehensive velocity measurement and distance determination, temperature and vascular diagnostics.

“In addition to being a final proof-test of a new diagnostic developed under a very tight timeline, Miramar has provided valuable physics validation data that gives us greater confidence in our final designs for Nimble’s subcritical experiment packages,” said Garry Maskaly, design physicist. . “The team’s hard work will ensure we obtain the highest quality data in future experiments, best supporting future inventory modernization programs.”

“Completion of this experiment provides the information and confidence needed to move forward with upcoming activities and experiments in the Nimble series,” Najjar said. “Overall, Miramar was a very successful experiment with excellent data return and enabled the team to evaluate and verify procedures in preparation for handling and conducting the subcritical experiments at U1a.”

Subcritical experiment captures scientific measurements to improve stock safety

Provided by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory





