Researchers study use of duckweed

Duckweed has been used as food for a long time in Asia. The research group CritMET: Critical Metals for Enabling Technologies at Jacobs University Bremen recently discovered that duckweed is not only rich in nutrients, but also stores rare earths to a particularly high degree.

Anna-Lena Zocher and the CritMET research group led by Professor Michael Bau recently published their results in: Science of the total environment.

“When duckweed absorbs rare earths from water, trace elements follow the element manganese and not the element calcium, as they usually do. This indicates a very different absorption mechanism in the plant,” says Zocher, who works as part of the subject. of her dissertation.

Some terrestrial plants and fungi are known to accumulate certain trace elements, in extreme cases this is called “hyperaccumulation”. “So our surprising research result not only has a purely scientific value for basic research, but also opens up potential applications. As hyperaccumulators of rare earth metals, duckweed could be used, for example, near mining dumps to clean contaminated mine water.” said Bau.

Duckweed is not only considered an important animal feed, but is also discussed by experts as a future “superfood” for human nutrition. It contains about seven times as much protein as soy and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which is why it is also called “water eggs” in Thailand. Another positive aspect is that it does not occupy valuable agricultural land as an aquatic plant.

There is no risk of contaminants entering the food chain through the rare earth metals, such as the element gadolinium, which is also used in MRI contrast media. Although the contrast agents now occur worldwide as micro-pollutants in rivers, groundwater and tap water, they do not end up in duckweed. The aquatic plants, the CritMET group discovered, are apparently picky: they absorb the natural rare earths, but leave the contrast agent gadolinium behind in the water.

