Researchers study sugar uptake mechanism of industrial microorganism

Model of cellulosome regulation and sugar transporters in Clostridium thermocellum. Credit: Feng Yingang



Using genetic engineering and advanced biophysical tools, an international research team has gained unexpected insight into how a bacterium absorbs sugars derived from plant raw materials.

Their findings were published on Sept. 7 in mBio.

“Efficient sugar uptake is crucial for microbial cell factories, so sugar transporters are important targets for metabolic engineering and synthetic biology development of industrial microorganisms,” said co-corresponding author Prof. Cui Qiu of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The bacterium, Clostridium thermocellum, has long been one of the top contenders for sustainable industrial production of biofuels. Although the way the industrial microorganism C. thermocellum takes up sugars has been of great importance for many years and five potential sugar transporters were discovered in 2009, problems with gene manipulation in this bacterium have limited its functional validation.

QIBEBT’s Metabolomics Group led by Cui has developed a variety of tools capable of gene manipulation in C. thermocellum. These tools include a cell electroporation instrument, a rapid gene knockout technique for thermophilic bacteria (Thermotargetron technique), and a precise genome editing system, which allows the researchers to analyze which genes cause which physical and functional changes in bacteria, and inform how the bacterium breaks down. convert lignocellulose, the main component of plant cell walls, into sugars that can be used to produce ethanol.

By combining these genetic approaches and different biophysical techniques, the researchers identified the transporters known as B and A as the solo transporters of cellodextrin and glucose, respectively, among the five potential sugar transporters in C. thermocellum. Glucose is a simple sugar molecule while cellodextrin comprises multiple bound molecules. “These findings are quite unexpected because it is known that many microorganisms have a multitude of excess sugar transporters for their main carbon source,” Cui said.

Rather than using multiple transporters to collect and move sugars like other microorganisms, C. thermocellum primarily uses transporter B to pick up cellodextrins derived from cellulose. This species also uses transporter A to take up and make use of glucose, but only after it has been appropriately modified, according to co-corresponding author Prof. Feng Yingang of QIBEBT.

“We also identified an isolated gene, 2554, as the missing subunit in the transporter B gene cluster,” Feng said, noting that the finding explains how the mechanism of transporter B may aid in the utilization of lignocellulosic biomass. “In addition, we have shown that transporter B couples to the expression regulation of cellulosomes, the protein complexes responsible for the production of sugars by breaking down plant cell walls.”

This finding extends previous research in the field suggesting that cellulose expression is regulated by a group of sigma/anti-sigma factors with substrate sensing and transcriptional activity, while also being associated with sugar transport. And yet the researchers have not fully elucidated the underlying mechanism of this sugar transporter-cellulosome linkage, and the discovery of its existence bolsters the potential application value of C. thermocellum in lignocellulose bioconversion.

“While the physiological and evolutionary benefits of the restrictive transporters are still unknown, these findings suggest that constructing sugar transporters in C. thermocellum could be easier than in species with multiple redundant transporters,” Cui said.

The researchers said they plan to continue working to understand the bacteria’s key molecular mechanisms, which they will use to inform the development of bioenergy and synthetic biology technologies.

