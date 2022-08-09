Researchers show potential for improved water-use efficiency in field-grown plants

From left to right: Emily Gibson (Cornell), Liana Acevedo-Siaca (Illinois), Coralie Salesse-Smith (Illinois). Credit: Claire Benjamin/RIPE Project



Water shortages are currently one of the major limiting factors to global agricultural productivity, a factor exacerbated by global climate change, according to a 2019 water report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. As a result, researchers around the world have been working to improve water use efficiency in crops to better cope with water scarcity.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Botanya team from the University of Illinois, the Volcani Center (Agricultural Research Organization, Israel) and the University of Cambridge found that by overexpressing a sugar-sensitive enzyme, called hexokinase, in field-grown tobacco plants, they could increase the intrinsic water improve utilization efficiency (iWUE) without decreasing photosynthesis rate or biomass production.

Tobacco was used as a model crop because it is relatively easy to work with in the lab, greenhouse and field. Results in this crop are visible at a much faster rate than in food crops, which are more difficult and time consuming to adapt and grow. Therefore, tobacco was chosen as the first test crop to see if comparable results could be proven. After showing success in the model crop, the researchers can confidently mirror developments in food crops such as cassava, cowpea, rice and soy.

This study demonstrates the potential to generate plants with more conservative water use throughout the growing season under field conditions and moderate water restriction, without significant yield reduction. For farmers, this can reduce soil water depletion during the growing season and reduce reliance on irrigation.

This work is part of Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE), an international research project that aims to increase global food production by developing food crops that convert the sun’s energy into food more efficiently.

During photosynthesis, plants open small pores in their leaves called stomata to take in CO₂. However, when the pores are open, water can also escape through perspiration. This means that plants have to make a trade-off between losing too much water to absorb CO₂.

“Stomatal pores are made up of a pair of guard cells that control the opening and closing of the pores,” said Liana Acevedo-Siaca, who led this study in Illinois during her time as a postdoctoral researcher. “Previous studies have shown that genetic manipulation of signaling elements that mediate stomatal movement, such as overexpressing Arabidopsis Hexokinase 1 (AtHXK1) in the guard cells, can stimulate stomatal closure and modify that interaction for plants.” Acevedo-Siaca now works as an Associate Scientist in the Global Wheat Program at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) in Mexico.

It was previously shown that guard cell-directed expression of AtHXK1 can improve WUE in crops, as well as their tolerance to drought and salinity, as hexokinase signals the pores that there is enough sugar, eliminating the need to fix more CO₂. However, these previous studies were only evaluated in crops grown in controlled environments, such as greenhouses.

“To improve our understanding of the potential benefits of guard-cell-targeted AtHXK1, our study used two homozygous transgenic lines expressing AtHXK1 and one line with guard-cell-directed overexpression of AtHXK1 that were evaluated against wild-type field-grown tobacco to produce WUE. testing for properties related to photosynthesis and yield,” said Johannes Kromdijk, assistant professor at the University of Cambridge, who began this research in 2018.

“Our results confirmed that constitutive overexpression of AtHXK1 decreases productivity. We also showed that guard cell overexpression of AtHXK1 could enhance iWUE over wild-type without negatively affecting CO₂ assimilation. Yet, this difference was highly age dependent. of the blade, and recent rainfall could eliminate differences in performance.”

Liana G Acevedo-Siaca et al, Guard cell-directed overexpression of Arabidopsis Hexokinase 1 can improve water utilization efficiency in field-grown tobacco plants, Journal of Experimental Botany (2022). Liana G Acevedo-Siaca et al, Guard cell-directed overexpression of Arabidopsis Hexokinase 1 can improve water utilization efficiency in field-grown tobacco plants,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/jxb/erac218

