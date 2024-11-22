Researchers reveal the groups with the highest risk of dying from colon cancer at an early age

Scientists trying to understand the mysterious explosion of colon cancers in young people say they have identified the groups most at risk.

Living in a low-income neighborhood and not having health insurance was associated with an increased risk of dying from the disease before age 50.

This is likely due to lack of testing in these groups and poor access to health care, which allows cancer to spread before it is detected.

The study, for the University of California, followed more than 20,000 American “early-onset” colorectal patients ages 18 to 49 from various ethnic groups for more than four years after their diagnosis.

They found that the death rate was 34 percent higher among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders compared to their peers.

Blacks had an 18 percent higher risk and Hispanics had a 15 percent higher risk.

The researchers said socioeconomic factors were driving the disparity, because these minorities are more likely to live in high-poverty neighborhoods, with limited access to financial, educational and other resources.

They noted that “a growing body of evidence” also shows how Hispanic individuals have “rapidly increasing” rates of early-onset colon cancer, “suggesting that more needs to be done to address this burden in this large ethnic group in the United States.” USA”.

Colon cancer is increasing rapidly among young adults and is now the leading cause of cancer death in men under age 50 in the U.S. and the second leading cause in women of the same age.

They also noted differences in where the tumors were found, and among Asian Americans, Hispanics, non-Hispanic American Indians or Alaska Natives, and non-Hispanic white individuals, most tumors were in the rectum.

Meanwhile, the highest proportion of cancers in non-Hispanic black individuals was found in the first and middle part of the colon (proximal) and in the final section of the colon (distal) in native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander individuals.

The location of the tumors can cause different symptoms.

For example, masses in the proximal colon can cause weight loss and microcytic anemia, while tumors in the distal colon can trigger rectal bleeding and changes in bowel habits.

Therefore, researchers urge people from different groups to be aware of all the symptoms that colon cancer can cause and which ones they might be most susceptible to.

The data comes amid an explosion of cancers in young people around the world, with colon cancer among the fastest rising.

Diagnoses are expected to increase by 90 percent in people ages 20 to 34 between 2010 and 2030.

The five-year survival rate for colon cancer is 64 percent, but it drops to 14 percent if the cancer has spread, which commonly occurs in early-onset cases because symptoms are often not present. or are misdiagnosed until the cancer has spread throughout the body. .

Symptoms include changes in toileting habits, blood in the stool, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, lump in the abdomen or rectum, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, constipation, and vomiting.

dr Pashtoon Kasi, medical director of gastrointestinal medical oncology at City of Hope Orange County in California, previously told DailyMail.com that he has seen a rapid increase in the number of under-50s with colon cancer during his career.

He believes that sedentary lifestyles and the consumption of ultra-processed foods and alcohol can create conditions that influence the development of cancer at an earlier stage.

Additionally, researchers are beginning to investigate how childhood antibiotic exposure is associated with the development of colorectal cancer, as well as examining how the body’s gut microbiome plays a role.

In a bid to curb rising cancer rates among younger people, Dr Kasi said “education is vital.”

He added: “Younger adults need to understand the symptoms and prioritize screening tests, which help detect cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages.”

‘Community physicians should also stay informed about these trends and proactively request necessary tests or studies if symptoms persist.

‘Lifestyle changes are equally important. Regular exercise, a healthy diet, reducing alcohol consumption, not smoking, and avoiding ultra-processed foods are tangible essential steps until we better understand what else contributes.

“In addition, it is essential to continue investing in cancer research.”

All cases were drawn from the population-based California Cancer Registry (CCR).

Participants were diagnosed with colon cancer between 2000 and 2019 and their condition was monitored an average of 4.2 years later.

Data analysis was then performed between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 2024.

Along with race- and ethnicity-based differences in mortality rates among patients with early-onset colon cancer, they looked at how economic status and social and neighborhood characteristics played a role in their health.

The researchers said their findings will help “tailor” clinical and public health interventions in a more targeted way.

They conclude: “These findings provide novel and important data that underscore the role of social determinants of health in colon cancer-related early mortality and the need to address barriers to care to ensure greater equity in colon cancer survival.” a cancer that affects people whose lives are interrupted in their prime.