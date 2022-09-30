Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



A nanoparticle therapy developed by researchers from University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific type of white blood cells, to prevent almost all types of blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients with blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 900,000 people in the US suffer from life-threatening blood clots every year.

“What we’re showing for the first time is that neutrophils are the main drivers of both arterial and venous thrombosis. And when you target a neutrophil, you don’t increase the risk of bleeding, you just decrease the risk of clotting,” says Lalitha Nayak, MD, study lead author, hematologist/oncologist at UH Seidman Cancer Center, member of the Developmental Therapeutics Program at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, and associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Historically, arterial and venous thrombosis have been considered separate molecular events requiring separate treatment paradigms. Arterial thrombosis (an artery clot), which can cause a heart attack or stroke, is often treated with antiplatelet agents such as aspirin, while anticoagulants are used to treat venous thrombosis (a blood clot), a cause of pain or swelling in the legs, or clots in the the lungs.

More recently, however, experts have begun to suspect similarities between the two events that could be used as new therapeutic targets.

In the new study, Nayak and colleagues use animal models to show that overactive neutrophils participate in both arterial and venous thrombosis through an increased ability to migrate and adhere to sites of injury. They also show that overactive neutrophils increase the production of key factors used as building blocks for blood clots.

To stop the process, the researchers identified a cluster of receptors unique to activated neutrophils and developed antibody-coated nanoparticles that specifically target those clusters.

“Because neutrophils play an important role in innate immune function, if we target all neutrophils we will increase our risk of infection. But here we start saying that we can identify activated neutrophils and only prevent them from joining the clot, ‘ said Naak.

Other therapeutic mechanisms for targeting activated neutrophils may depend on Krüppel-like factor 2 (KLF2), a transcription factor the researchers identified as central to neutrophil activation.

“It was interesting that we change one transcription factor in the neutrophil, and it does all of this,” Nayak said. “Can we look at therapies that just increase KLF2 to keep neutrophils at rest? We have so many options for therapy here.”

Nayak emphasizes that while this research is likely to have an impact on thrombosis in general, these findings may particularly affect patients with pancreatic cancer or other cancers where blood clots are a common complication. Blood clots are a leading cause of death in people with cancer after the cancer itself, according to the CDC.

“About 40% of all pancreatic cancer patients can develop a clot before they die,” she said. “The next steps in our research are to use a mouse model of cancer-associated thrombosis to see if we can use nanoparticles as a targeted therapy in this case.”

