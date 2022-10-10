Researchers reveal molecular mechanism behind pigment production in skin cells

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The pigments that create skin, hair, and eye color are produced in organelles called melanosomes, which are located in skin cells called melanocytes and in various types of eye pigment cells. Albinism, a condition characterized by the absence of pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes, occurs when mutations in genes responsible for melanosome function or supporting cellular machinery prevent melanin pigments from being synthesized and stored.

Albinism is one of the many symptoms of Hermansky-Pudlak syndromes (HPS), a group of inherited multisystem disorders that can also lead to symptoms such as prolonged bleeding, colitis, and pulmonary fibrosis. Previous research has shown that patients with HPS have abnormalities in the formation of cell-type-specific lysosome-related organelles such as melanosomes. However, the mechanisms behind melanosome formation — and how HPS-related genes might affect it — are not fully understood.

To better understand the mechanisms at play, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) focused on BLOC-1, a protein complex necessary for the biogenesis and maturation of melanosomes and other lysosome-related organelles.

BLOC-1 is composed of eight subunits, four of which are mutated in various forms of HPS, and is needed to develop intracellular membrane tubes capable of delivering synthetic melanin enzymes to melanosomes. The researchers identified two lipid-modifying enzymes required for BLOC-1-dependent tube formation and thus for transporting synthetic melanin enzymes and other proteins to the melanosomes to generate pigment. The researchers found that these enzymes functioned sequentially and that depleting either enzyme resulted in lower melanin levels, stressing that both are needed.

“This study showed us the ‘what’ — that two kinases are essential in melanosome biogenesis, and that these kinases localize sequentially,” said senior study author Michael S. Marks, Ph.D., researcher and professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“The next step of this research will be to find out how and why these enzymes target two different locations, which could help us better understand the dysfunction of other lysosome-related organelles relevant in HPS. This work also gives us a tool to help us better understand the three-dimensional structure of BLOC-1, which could lead to a better understanding of these mechanisms.”

The research was recently published in the Journal of Cell Biology.

