Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals

An international team has reconstructed the genome organization of the earliest common ancestor of all mammals. The reconstructed ancestral genome could help understand mammalian evolution and conserve modern animals. The earliest mammalian ancestor likely resembled this fossil animal, Morganucodon, which lived about 200 million years ago. Credit: Wikipedia by User Funkmonk, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported License



Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, descends from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don’t know much about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work was published on September 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Our results have important implications for understanding mammalian evolution and for conservation efforts,” said Harris Lewin, distinguished professor of evolution and ecology at the University of California, Davis, and senior author of the paper.

The researchers used high-quality genome sequences from 32 living species representing 23 of the 26 known mammalian orders. They include humans and chimpanzees, wombats and rabbits, manatees, domestic cattle, rhinoceroses, bats, and pangolins. The analysis also included chicken and Chinese alligator genomes as comparison groups. Some of these genomes are being produced as part of the Earth BioGenome Project and other large-scale biodiversity genome sequencing efforts. Lewin chairs the working group for the Earth BioGenome Project.

The reconstruction shows that the mammalian ancestor had 19 autosomal chromosomes, which control the inheritance of an organism’s characteristics beyond those controlled by sex-linked chromosomes (these are paired in most cells, so 38 in total), plus two sex chromosomes, Joana said. Damas, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at the UC Davis Genome Center. The team identified 1,215 gene blocks that occur consistently on the same chromosome in the same order across all 32 genomes. These building blocks of all mammalian genomes contain genes critical to the development of a normal embryo, Damas said.

Chromosomes stable over 300 million years

The researchers found nine whole chromosomes, or chromosome fragments, in the mammalian ancestor, whose gene order is the same in the chromosomes of modern birds.

“This remarkable finding demonstrates the evolutionary stability of the order and orientation of genes on chromosomes over an extended evolutionary time frame of more than 320 million years,” Lewin said.

In contrast, regions between these conserved blocks contained more repetitive sequences and were more prone to breaks, rearrangements and sequence duplications, which are key drivers of genome evolution.

“Reconstructions of the ancestral genome are critical to interpreting where and why selective pressures vary between genomes. This study establishes a clear link between chromatin architecture, gene regulation, and linkage maintenance,” said Professor William Murphy, Texas A&M University, who was not the author of the paper. “This provides the basis for assessing the role of natural selection in chromosome evolution in the mammalian tree of life.”

The researchers were able to track the ancestral chromosomes forward in time from the common ancestor. They found that the rate of chromosome rearrangement differed between mammalian lines. For example, in the lineage of ruminants (leading to modern cattle, sheep and deer) there was an acceleration in the realignment 66 million years ago, when an asteroid impact killed the dinosaurs and led to the rise of mammals.

The results will help understand the genetics behind adaptations that have allowed mammals to thrive on a changing planet for the past 180 million years, the authors said.

Sequencing puts carnivore chromosomes in context

More information:

Joana Damas et al, Evolution of the ancestral mammalian karyotype and syntenic regions, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Joana Damas et al, Evolution of the ancestral mammalian karyotype and syntenic regions,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2209139119