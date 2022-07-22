Researchers realize hyperfine wind observation with meter-scale and sub-second resolutions

Optics letters (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OL.465307″ width=”500″ height=”374″/> (a) System Layout of HPCDWL. AOM, acoustic-optical modulator; EDFA, erbium-doped fiber amplifier; BD, balanced detector; DSP, digital signal processor; BS, beam splitter; FBG, Bragg fiber grid; AWG, any waveform generator; OS, optical switch. (b) Laser output form with an FWHM of 20 ns. (c) Trend of optimal diameter CNR. The optimum diameter is 30mm for our detection range. Optics Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OL.465307



A research team led by Prof. Dou Xiankang of the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences realized continuous wind detection with spatial and temporal resolutions of 3 m and 0.1 s for the first time. The study is published in Optics Letters.

Pulse coherent Doppler wind LiDAR (PCDWL) is of great importance in aviation safety and numerical weather forecasting. However, achieving wind detection with spatial resolutions of less than a second and temporal resolutions of less than a second remains a challenge.

In this study, researchers optimized the LiDAR and applied a new algorithm that significantly improved the accuracy and robustness of wind field observation. As a result, hyperfine PCDWL (HPCDWL) was developed with eye safety, light weight, stability and adaptability to the environment.

The wind detection variance of the LiDAR has been verified to be less than 0.5 m/s compared to calibration equipment. In addition, the LiDAR completed a continuous observation of a high-speed train wake with a spatial and temporal resolution of 3 m and 0.1 s, respectively, and the detection result was comparable to the fluid dynamics simulation.

More information:

Chen Liang et al, Meter scale and sub-second resolution coherent Doppler wind LIDAR and hyperfine wind observation, Optics Letters (2022). Chen Liang et al, Meter scale and sub-second resolution coherent Doppler wind LIDAR and hyperfine wind observation,(2022). DOI: 10.1364/OL.465307

Provided by the University of Science and Technology of China