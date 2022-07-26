Researchers propose neuromorphic computing with optically driven nonlinear fluid dynamics

Advanced Photonics (2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.4.4.046005″ width=”800″ height=”450″/> Simulation result of light affecting the fluid geometry, which in turn affects the reflection and transmission properties of the optical mode, creating a two-way mechanism for light-fluid interaction. The degree of distortion serves as an optical memory that makes it possible to store the power magnitude of the previous optical pulse and use fluid dynamics to affect the next optical pulse in the same activation region, forming an architecture where memory is part of the calculation process. Credit: Gao et al., Advanced Photonics (2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.4.4.046005



Sunlight shining on water evokes the rich phenomena of fluid-light interaction, spanning spatial and temporal scales. While the dynamics of fluids have fascinated researchers for decades, the emergence of neuromorphic computing has led to significant efforts to develop new, unconventional computational schemes based on recurrent neural networks, which are crucial to support a wide variety of modern technological applications. such as pattern recognition and autonomous driving. Since biological neurons also depend on a fluid environment, convergence can be achieved by bringing nanoscale nonlinear fluid dynamics to neuromorphic computing.

Researchers at the University of California at San Diego recently proposed a new paradigm in which liquids, which usually do not interact strongly with light at the micro- or nanoscale, support a significant nonlinear response to optical fields. As reported in Advanced Photonicsthe researchers predict a significant light-liquid interaction effect from a proposed nanoscale gold patch that acts as an optical heater and generates thickness changes in a liquid film covering the waveguide.

The liquid film acts as an optical memory. Here’s how it works: Light in the waveguide affects the geometry of the liquid surface, while changes in the shape of the liquid surface affect the properties of the optical mode in the waveguide, creating an inter-coupling between the optical mode and the liquid film. Importantly, as the fluid geometry changes, the optical mode properties undergo a nonlinear response; after the optical pulse stops, the magnitude of the deformation of the liquid film indicates the strength of the previous optical pulse.











Nonlinear phase change in a single waveguide with gold patch as heat source. Credit: Gao et al., Advanced Photonics (2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.4.4.046005

Remarkably, in contrast to traditional computational approaches, the nonlinear response and memory are located in the same spatial region, suggesting the realization of a compact (outside von-Neumann) architecture where memory and computational unit occupy the same space. The researchers show that the combination of memory and nonlinearity opens up the possibility of “reservoir computing” capable of performing digital and analog tasks, such as nonlinear logic gates and handwritten image recognition.

Their model also takes advantage of another important fluid characteristic: non-locality. This allows them to predict computational improvements that are simply not possible in solid-state material platforms with limited non-local spatial scale. Despite non-locality, the model does not quite reach the levels of modern solid-state optics-based reservoir computing systems, but the work nonetheless presents a clear roadmap for future experimental work aimed at validating the predicted effects and exploring intricate coupling mechanisms of various physical processes in a liquid environment for calculations.

Using multiphysical simulations to investigate the coupling between light, fluid dynamics, heat transport and surface tension effects, the researchers predict a family of novel nonlinear and nonlocal optical effects. They go a step further by showing how these can be used to realize versatile, non-conventional computing platforms. By leveraging a mature silicon photonics platform, they propose improvements to state-of-the-art liquid-assisted computing platforms with about five orders of magnitude in space and at least two orders of magnitude in speed.

More information:

Chengkuan Gao et al, Thin liquid film as an optical nonlinear nonlocal medium and memory element in an integrated optofluidic reservoir computer, Advanced Photonics (2022). Chengkuan Gao et al, Thin liquid film as an optical nonlinear nonlocal medium and memory element in an integrated optofluidic reservoir computer,(2022). DOI: 10.1117/1.AP.4.4.046005