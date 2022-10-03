Researchers propose ectomycorrhizal fungi’s role be integrated into carbon accounting

Forest Ecology and Management (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.foreco.2022.120355″ width=”800″ height=”400″/> A schematic representation of the subsurface contribution to the carbon balance of the vegetation-ectomycorrhizal (ECM) system. The boxes represent dynamic carbon stores and the solid arrows represent fluxes. The dotted arrows indicate the impact. Credit: Forest Ecology and Management (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.foreco.2022.120355



A new study led by the University of Helsinki provides evidence that the observed decline in the carbon utilization efficiency and net exchange of ecosystems from south to north in the boreal forest may be caused by the abundance of ectomycorrhizal fungi.

The proposed approach could be easily incorporated into carbon balance models for quantifying carbon utilization of ectomycorrhizal fungi without having to perform a more complex analysis of carbon and dietary interactions underlying ectomycorrhizal fungal processes.

“The results of the study underscore the need for a better understanding of the role of microorganisms as users of carbon, but also as a machine that generates carbon residues that may have a longer lifespan,” said study lead author Annikki Mäkelä from the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Helsinki.

The study suggests that this approach can improve the prediction of biomass growth across different soils with different microbial composition.

More accurate prediction of biosphere carbon sinks

According to researchers, these characteristics of ectomycorrhizal fungi as carbon consumers and litter producers should also be incorporated into global vegetation models to get a more accurate and accurate prediction of biosphere carbon sinks and their feedback on climate change.

Efficiency of carbon use, ie the ratio between net and gross primary production, describes the efficiency of vegetation to accumulate photosynthetic carbon into biomass. Other uses of carbon are maintenance and construction breathing. In this study, ectomycorrhizal fungi were included as additional consumers of plant carbon.

The research was published in Forest Ecology and Management.

A better understanding of underground carbon allocation and its efficiency for nutrient acquisition is needed

More information:

Annikki Mäkelä et al, Are mycorrhizal symbionts driving latitude trends in the efficiency of photosynthetic carbon utilization and carbon sequestration in boreal forests?, Forest Ecology and Management (2022). Annikki Mäkelä et al, Are mycorrhizal symbionts driving latitude trends in the efficiency of photosynthetic carbon utilization and carbon sequestration in boreal forests?,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.foreco.2022.120355

Provided by the University of Helsinki

