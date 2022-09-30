Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics

Mapping the homogeneous refractive index distribution in the original straight space (a) to a circular OBH cavity (b) with gradient index. The core region of the OBH cavity is truncated as a homogeneous index. The quadrupole cavity (c1) and peanut-like cavity (c2) is transformed from the circular OBH cavity under different structural parameters. Credit: Qingtao Ba, Yangyang Zhou, Jue Li, Wen Xiao, Longfang Ye, Yineng Liu, Jin-hui Chen, and Huanyang Chen



Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities provide an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing the interaction between light and matter. It lays the foundation for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive detection, nonlinear optics, and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index, both in the core and in the cladding. The light field is limited in the cavity by the total internal reflection (TIR) ​​and amplified by constructive interference. The ultra-high Q factor has been realized in various WGM dielectric cavities with large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.

Nevertheless, the intrinsic radiation loss in an open boundary cavity with a finite dielectric constant is ubiquitous due to the light tunneling of the curved surface of the quantum mechanics analog. This radiation loss increases remarkably and becomes the dominant loss mechanism when the resonance wavelength is similar to the geometry of the cavities. There is a relentless effort to optimize the Q/V in optical cavities, which is very important when investigating cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED).

In a new article published in eLight, scientists led by Professor Huanyang Chen and Dr. Jin-hui Chen of Xiamen University WGM Cavities. Their paper, titled “Conformal Cavity Optical Black Hole,” proposed an optical black hole (OBH) cavity based on transform optics.

Several approaches have been proposed to manipulate the radiation loss and improve the Q factor. For example, the plasmonic cavity was constructed using the strong optical field localizations of metals. However, the intrinsic ohmic loss in the plasmonic platform is unavoidable. Alternatively, the radially anisotropic coatings were implemented to compress more energy into the cavity core, resulting in a tighter optical confinement and a significantly higher Q factor. Unfortunately, the anisotropic parameters are still challenging to implement for natural materials.

(a) Experimental setup of the microwave near-field scanning system. Inset: photo of the manufactured sample. (b) Design the gap size distributions in OBH layered structures. (c) Comparison of simulated Q factor in continuous and discrete OBH cavity with different azimuthal mode numbers. (d) Experimental normalized resonance spectra of OBH cavity and homogeneous cavity with mode number m = 3 and m = 4. The solid curves are Lorentz fittings. Measured WGM field pattern with mode number (e₁) m=3 and (e₂) m=4. Simulated WGM field pattern with mode number (f₁) m=3 and (f₂) m=4. The white curves are the core and cladding material boundary of the OBH cavity device. Credit: Qingtao Ba, Yangyang Zhou, Jue Li, Wen Xiao, Longfang Ye, Yineng Liu, Jin-hui Chen, and Huanyang Chen



Transformation optics (TO) offers great versatility for manipulating light rays and electromagnetic fields with new functionalities. Many fascinating optical structures designed by TO allow light diffraction and trapping to mimic the cosmological effects.

The research team used TO theory to construct a class of OBH cavities. The WGM fields outside the core of the circular OBH cavity appear to follow an unconventional decay rule of conformal mapping. Using the effective potential model, they proved that the radiation loss of WGM in the ideal OBH cavity can be completely inhibited; so the radiation Q factor is infinite.

The team also demonstrated the improvement in the Q factor and the tight field confinement of the truncated OBH cavity. This was compared to a homogeneous cavity in the microwave spectra. The circular OBH cavity is further applied to the arbitrary-shaped cavities, including single-core and multi-core structures with high Q factor.

This research paves the way for surface field manipulation with conformal transformation. It can be generalized to resonance modes of various wave systems, such as acoustic and elastic waves, and finds applications in energy harvesting and optoelectronics.

Optical cavities can open up new technological possibilities

More information:

Qingtao Ba et al, Conforming optical black hole for cavity, eLight (2022). Qingtao Ba et al, Conforming optical black hole for cavity,(2022). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-022-00026-y

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

