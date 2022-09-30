Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics
Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities provide an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing the interaction between light and matter. It lays the foundation for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive detection, nonlinear optics, and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index, both in the core and in the cladding. The light field is limited in the cavity by the total internal reflection (TIR) and amplified by constructive interference. The ultra-high Q factor has been realized in various WGM dielectric cavities with large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
Nevertheless, the intrinsic radiation loss in an open boundary cavity with a finite dielectric constant is ubiquitous due to the light tunneling of the curved surface of the quantum mechanics analog. This radiation loss increases remarkably and becomes the dominant loss mechanism when the resonance wavelength is similar to the geometry of the cavities. There is a relentless effort to optimize the Q/V in optical cavities, which is very important when investigating cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED).
In a new article published in eLight, scientists led by Professor Huanyang Chen and Dr. Jin-hui Chen of Xiamen University WGM Cavities. Their paper, titled “Conformal Cavity Optical Black Hole,” proposed an optical black hole (OBH) cavity based on transform optics.
Several approaches have been proposed to manipulate the radiation loss and improve the Q factor. For example, the plasmonic cavity was constructed using the strong optical field localizations of metals. However, the intrinsic ohmic loss in the plasmonic platform is unavoidable. Alternatively, the radially anisotropic coatings were implemented to compress more energy into the cavity core, resulting in a tighter optical confinement and a significantly higher Q factor. Unfortunately, the anisotropic parameters are still challenging to implement for natural materials.
Transformation optics (TO) offers great versatility for manipulating light rays and electromagnetic fields with new functionalities. Many fascinating optical structures designed by TO allow light diffraction and trapping to mimic the cosmological effects.
The research team used TO theory to construct a class of OBH cavities. The WGM fields outside the core of the circular OBH cavity appear to follow an unconventional decay rule of conformal mapping. Using the effective potential model, they proved that the radiation loss of WGM in the ideal OBH cavity can be completely inhibited; so the radiation Q factor is infinite.
The team also demonstrated the improvement in the Q factor and the tight field confinement of the truncated OBH cavity. This was compared to a homogeneous cavity in the microwave spectra. The circular OBH cavity is further applied to the arbitrary-shaped cavities, including single-core and multi-core structures with high Q factor.
This research paves the way for surface field manipulation with conformal transformation. It can be generalized to resonance modes of various wave systems, such as acoustic and elastic waves, and finds applications in energy harvesting and optoelectronics.
