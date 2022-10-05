Researchers pioneer nanoprinting electrodes for customized treatments of neurological disorders

Researchers used Aerosol Jet 3D printing to produce a new type of microelectrode array that solves key design barriers of other brain computer interface arrays. Credit: College of Engineering Carnegie Mellon University



Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed the CMU array – a new type of microelectrode array for brain computer interface platforms. It has the potential to transform the way doctors can treat neurological disorders.

The ultra-high-density microelectrode array (MEA), which is nanoscale 3D printed, is fully customizable. This means that patients suffering from epilepsy or loss of limb as a result of a stroke can one day receive personalized medical treatment tailored to their individual needs.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Rahul Panat, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Eric Yttri, assistant professor of biological sciences. The team applied the latest microfabrication technique, Aerosol Jet 3D printing, to produce arrays that solved key design barriers of other Brain Computer Interface (BCI) arrays. The findings are published in scientific progress.

“Aerosol Jet 3D printing offered three major benefits,” explains Panat. “Users can tailor their MEAs to specific needs; the MEAs can work in the brain in three dimensions, and the density of the MEA is increased and therefore more robust.”

MEA-based BCIs connect neurons in the brain to external electronics to monitor or stimulate brain activity. They are commonly used in applications such as neuroprosthetic devices, artificial limbs and visual implants to transport information from the brain to limbs that have lost their functionality. BCIs also have potential applications in the treatment of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. However, existing devices have limitations.

There are two types of popular BCI devices. The oldest MEA is the Utah array, developed at the University of Utah and patented in 1993. This silicone-based array uses a field of small pins or shafts that can be inserted directly into the brain to direct electrical discharge from neurons to the brain. point of each pin.

Another type is the Michigan array, which is printed on flat, delicate silicone chips. It reads the electrons as they shoot across the chips. Due to design limitations, both arrays can only record on a two-dimensional plane. That means they cannot be adapted to the needs of each patient or application.

The most important aspect of an MEA is its three-dimensional sampling capability, which is limited by the density of microelectrodes in the array and the ability to position these arrays exactly where one wants to observe. Modern MEA manufacturing techniques have made huge strides in the density of these microelectrode arrays. Adding the third dimension greatly increases the sampling power of the arrays. In addition, tailor-made MEAs for each specific application provide more accurate and reliable measurements.

The researchers’ CMU Array is the densest BCI, about an order of magnitude closer than Utah Array BCIs.

There is a demand for higher quality MEAs. MEAs used to control virtual actions on a computer or complex movements of limbs run up against the limitations of current technology. More advanced applications require MEAs that are tailored to each individual and are much more reliable than what is currently available.

“Within days, we can now produce a precision drug device tailored to the needs of a patient or experimenter,” said Yttri, co-senior author of the study. In addition, while technologies such as visual cortex stimulation and artificial limb control are being used successfully by the public, being able to personalize the control system in the brain could pave the way for huge advances in the field.

Panat predicts it could take five years to see human testing, and even longer to see commercial use. The team is excited to send this successful process to other researchers in the field to begin testing a wide variety of applications.

A patent on the CMU Array architecture and manufacturing method is pending. The next step, Panat says, is to work with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other business partners to get these findings into other labs as soon as possible and apply for funding to bring this technology to market.

More information:

Mohammad Sadeq Saleh et al, CMU Array: A high-density, 3D nanoprinted, fully customizable microelectrode array platform, scientific progress (2022). Mohammad Sadeq Saleh et al, CMU Array: A high-density, 3D nanoprinted, fully customizable microelectrode array platform,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abj4853

