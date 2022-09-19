Researchers measure link between unemployment and crime

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Mass layoffs in times of crisis can lead to an increase in crime, according to a study by Diogo Britto, Paolo Pinotti (both at Bocconi Baffi-CAREFIN’s CLEAN center) and Breno Sampaio (Federal University of Pernambuco), published in econometrics. Active labor market policies aimed at speeding up workers’ return to work are therefore even more urgently needed.

Using individual-level data on the universe of male workers and criminal cases in Brazil from 2009-2017, the authors noted that losing a job due to a mass layoff leads to a 23% increase in the likelihood of prosecution.

The likelihood of prosecution increases immediately upon job loss and remains constant for years to come unless the worker is covered by the national unemployment insurance scheme, which grants 80% of salary for the three to five months following the relocation. But even then, the mitigating effect disappears when the insurance expires.

The observed effect reflects an increase in both economically motivated crimes (+43%) and violent crimes (+17%) and is significantly stronger for groups whose liquidity is more likely to be constrained by job loss, i.e. younger workers and low-income people. working hours and low level of education. However, the probability of committing crimes increases significantly for all groups, including employees with a higher average income, albeit to a lesser extent. A spillover effect of parental job loss on children’s behavior is also observed. The chance of committing a crime in particular increases by 18% on average for the cohabiting sons of displaced workers.

While the theory has already established a link between unemployment and crime, empirical evidence has always been scarce due to the lack of individual data. However, the extensive data set used by the authors allowed them to compare the behavior of workers displaced by mass layoffs and workers with similar characteristics, who did not experience displacement.

The authors were also able to shed light on the mechanisms leading from unemployment to crime. “Our results support economic explanations, especially liquidity constraints over alternative hypotheses,” said Dr. Britto. “In addition, the increase in crimes of all types, including those without economic motivation, such as motoring offences, suggests that psychological stress in job loss also plays an important role.”

“In an unemployment crisis,” concluded Prof. Pinotti, “income support should be accompanied by active labor market policies aimed at accelerating workers’ return to employment and guaranteeing a stable income rather than temporary income support. In addition, both passive and active policies should target vulnerable groups, as such groups are at greater risk of poverty upon dismissal and are therefore more likely to commit crimes.”

