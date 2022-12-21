Researchers may have cracked why some people have long-term smell loss from COVID-19

Teddy Rosenbluth

RALEIGH, NC — Last February, Ruth Sheehan recovered from a COVID-19 infection that took away her sense of smell.

Nearly two years later, her olfactory world is still dark. The scents of perfume, the Thanksgiving turkey, subtle food spices, and coffee are also lost in her nostrils.

Sheehan said she’s thankful she came out of the infection largely unscathed, but added: “I definitely miss smelling things. I thought it would come back eventually, but it just hasn’t.”

Most people who lose their sense of smell due to a COVID infection recover within a few weeks. But an unfortunate minority of the population – about 5% according to one study – experience loss of smell and taste months or years after their initial infection.

Duke researchers may have finally discovered what happens in the noses of people like Sheehan, who never fully recover. The process is described in an article published Wednesday in the journal “Science Translational Medicine.”

Understanding this mechanism could help doctors design treatments for the condition, which so far has no effective treatment, said Dr. Bradley Goldstein, a Duke neuroscientist who led the research.

The researchers collected 24 nasal tissue samples: nine from people with long-term loss of smell from COVID, two from patients who recovered from COVID without loss of smell, and 13 from people who never had COVID at all.

“The findings seemed pretty striking to us — there are really some very clear differences,” Goldstein said.

Under the microscope, his research team found that people with long-term loss of smell had marked inflammation in a part of the nose devoted to smell.

“I’m not talking about some kind of roaring, severe nasal discharge where you’re super constipated, blow your nose and feel like you’re sick,” he said. “It’s more on a local microscopic level.”

That inflammation could explain why the samples from the smell loss group had significantly fewer olfactory nerve cells, the “key cells” for smelling, Goldstein said.

In addition, they found that the inflammation likely hindered the body’s ability to regenerate the depleted nerve cells.

Now that scientists have identified the types of immune cells likely responsible for smell loss, Goldstein said he hopes doctors will explore whether drugs that target those inflammatory signals could be reused.

The findings in Wednesday’s paper may also have implications for treating long-term COVID more broadly, Goldstein said.

“Long COVID can affect many different organs in our body,” he said. “It’s possible that a similar process is taking place in those other places.”

Many mysteries still exist about COVID related to odor loss.

The most open remaining question is why some people, like Sheehan, experience persistent loss of smell while others recover. Goldstein hypothesized it might have to do with the viruses people were previously exposed to.

Goldstein said loss of smell can have a significant impact on quality of life. Some studies show a link between smell loss and increased anxiety and depression.

“It’s one of those things that sometimes gets a little undervalued until it’s damaged or stops working,” he said. “Then people realize how important it is.”

©2022 The News & Observer. Visit at newsobserver.com. Distributed at Tribune Content Agency, LLC.