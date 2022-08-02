Researchers launch global dashboard to track invasive mosquitoes carrying deadly diseases

Examples of mosquitoes uploaded to apps used to provide data to the Global Mosquito Observations Dashboard. Credit: USF



To combat the ongoing threat of mosquito-borne diseases worldwide, researchers at the University of South Florida have launched a citizen science-driven mosquito-tracking dashboard — a scalable solution that proved effective in a recent USF study.

Funded by a four-year grant from the National Science Foundation, the study and the Global Mosquito Observations Dashboard are part of a large-scale project to monitor mosquito-borne diseases worldwide with automated mosquito identification.

The dashboard combines data from three partner apps: Mosquito Alert, NASA’s GLOBE Observer and iNaturalist. Each app uses citizen science, with ordinary people around the world providing pictures of mosquitoes with their smartphones.

With the combined international data, the dashboard – accessible through a computer browser or mobile device – has the potential to provide data at a frequency and geographic resolution that would otherwise be impossible due to cost and other limitations.











Researchers demonstrate using apps to provide data for the new Global Mosquito Observations Dashboard. Credit: USF

“This dashboard represents a unification of global citizen science platforms for mosquito monitoring and control,” said lead researcher Ryan Carney, assistant professor of integrative biology. “This tool will help mosquito control personnel search for and destroy invasive species and track disease vectors on an international basis by leveraging the geo-reference computers people carry in their pockets every day: their smartphones.”

Every year, mosquitoes cause nearly 700 million infections and more than a million deaths, making mosquitoes the deadliest animal on Earth. Because only a small percentage of mosquito species transmit disease, comprehensive surveillance and accurate identification are critical in community defense.

Example of a mosquito tracked by the new Global Mosquito Observations Dashboard. Credit: James Gathany (Disease Control Centers)



Given the general lack of vaccines and cures, there is a universal need for increased and continued mosquito surveillance and mitigation of habitats worldwide. The real-time data available on this dashboard helps researchers, mosquito control personnel and policy makers detect disease vectors early.

To test the effectiveness of citizen science for mosquito surveillance, Carney and a team of three USF students asked citizen scientists to target primary vectors of Zika, yellow fever, dengue and Chikungunya. Not only did the citizen scientists succeed in locating vectors, but their efforts resulted in the first iNaturalist sightings in the US of Aedes scapularis, an invasive species that causes yellow fever. The documentation has been shared with local vector control officials in Texas and serves as a model for monitoring in Florida, where the species was recently invaded.

A USF researcher demonstrates how an app identifies mosquito species for tracking using the new Global Mosquito Observations Dashboard. Credit: USF



The study, recently published in a special issue of the journal insectswill serve as a reference for future planning and implementation of citizen science projects.

For the remainder of the grant, USF engineering professor Sriram Chellappan will lead the effort to train and test artificial intelligence algorithms to create image recognition software. Launching this fall, the software will be used to identify mosquito species in uploaded citizen science images.

“Our species recognition algorithms are particularly accurate in detecting critical mosquito vectors,” Chellappan said. “It will provide valuable tools for civilian-assisted surveillance to fight disease.”

An example of how the new Mosquito Alert app works. Credit: USF



The algorithms will be tested in a new campaign just launched in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to detect the invasive urban malaria vector Anopheles stephensi in Africa. Citizen scientists in Africa are encouraged to share their mosquito photos on MosquitoesInAfrica.org to aid in tracking.

“Because this work focuses more on Africa, the project could help prevent mosquito-borne diseases in susceptible populations and prevent deadly outbreaks,” said Karlene Rivera, an undergraduate student researcher working on the grant. works at the Carney Lab. “This project has major implications in the world of artificial intelligence and disease prevention.”

Ryan Carney et al, Integrating global citizen science platforms to enable monitoring of the next generation of invasive and vector mosquitoes, insects (2022). Ryan Carney et al, Integrating global citizen science platforms to enable monitoring of the next generation of invasive and vector mosquitoes,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/insects13080675

Provided by the University of South Florida





