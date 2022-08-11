f of the Fermi Sea. Credit: Pok Man Tam et al, Physical Review X (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.12.031022″ width=”500″ height=”351″/> The D-dimensional Fermi gas for (a) D=1, (b) D=2 and (c) D=3 is divided into D+1 regions meeting at a single point, with all k regions having a flat boundary parts of dimension D + 1 – k. Here we study an entanglement measure, known as the mutual information, which captures the intrinsic correlations between all D+1 regions. The mutual information is topological in that it shows a leading logarithmic divergence proportional to the Euler characteristic χ f of the Fermi Sea. Credit: Pok Man Tam et al, Physical Assessment X (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.12.031022



Topology and entanglement are two powerful principles for characterizing the structure of complex quantum states. In a new article in the magazine Physical Assessment Xresearchers at the University of Pennsylvania link the two.

“Our work connects two big ideas,” said Charles Kane, the Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Physics in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences. “It is a conceptual link between topology, a way of characterizing the universal features of quantum states, and entanglement, which is a way in which quantum states can exhibit non-local correlations, where something happening at one point in space is correlated with something that happens in a different part of the space. What we found is a situation where those concepts are closely intertwined.”

The seed for exploring this connection came during the long hours Kane spent in his home office during the pandemic, pondering new ideas. One train of thought led him to envision the classic textbook image of copper’s Fermi surface, which represents the metal’s potential electron energies. It’s a photo that every physics student sees, and a photo that Kane was very familiar with.

“Sure, I learned about that photo in the 1980s, but I never thought it would describe a topological surface,” Kane says.

A classic way of thinking about topological surfaces, Kane says, is to consider the difference between a donut and a sphere. What is the difference? A single hole. Topology considers these generalizable properties of a surface, which are not changed by deformation. According to this principle, a coffee cup and a donut would have the same topological property.

Considering copper’s Fermi surface as a topological object, the corresponding number of holes it possesses is four, a figure also known as a genus. When Kane started thinking about the Fermi surface in this way, he wondered if there could be a relationship between gender and quantum entanglement.

To further explore that possible connection, Kane engaged his graduate student Pok Man Tam and Martin Claassen, an assistant professor of physics at Penn whose work has focused on quantum entanglement. Together they deduced a mathematical relationship between the gender of the Fermi surface and a measure of quantum entanglement called the mutual information. The mutual information characterizes the correlations that can occur in dissimilar regions of space that meet at one point. A number known as the Euler trait, which is closely related to the genus, provided the precise link between the two.

The researchers determined that the relationship between topology and entanglement is held in a simple metallic system, where electrons move independently of each other, and then expanded their analysis to show that the connection was also present even when electrons of greater complexity interact. .

And while the theoretical work was done on metals, Kane believes it will extend to other materials as well, such as those with very strong interactions between electrons.

“This may allow us to think of new ways of thinking about phases of matter that we don’t understand very well and don’t have as many tools to explore,” Kane says. “People are trying to figure out how to use quantum mechanics to take advantage of quantum information. To do that, you have to understand how quantum mechanics manifests when you have a lot of degrees of freedom. That’s a very difficult problem, and this work pushes us into that direction.”

In follow-up work, Kane and colleagues hope to design experiments that continue to investigate the new link, perhaps by devising a new technique to measure topological gender and a way to investigate the structure of quantum entanglement.

