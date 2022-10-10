Researchers identify potential target for developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Researchers have identified a promising strategy for developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies that aim to promote a strong immune response capable of stopping a number of viruses in their infectious tracks.

Experiments in cell cultures and mice showed that blocking the function of a specific enzyme present in all cells triggers a powerful innate immune response, the body’s first line of defense against any foreign invader. When challenged by different types of viruses in the study, this response dramatically reduced viral particle replication and protected mouse lungs from damage.

There are still several avenues to explore, but the scientists say the finding could help change the approach to developing antiviral drugs.

“Typical, in antiviral development, is the saying, ‘one bug, one drug,'” said Jianrong Li, co-senior author of the study and a professor of virology at the Ohio State University Department of Veterinary Biosciences and Infectious Diseases Institute.

“A drug that can stimulate the immune system to have broad antiviral activities would be very attractive — one drug against multiple bugs would be an ideal situation.”

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

This discovery was made possible in part by a technique the researchers used to map the precise location of an RNA modification they were studying and to see which enzyme made the modification. The mapping led them to determine that the work of this enzyme does not happen in viruses, but in mammalian hosts that want to infect viruses.

“If you can detect the modification, you can study it and target it. But it took a while to figure this out — at the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people, including our lab, were studying RNA modifications in hosts and viruses,” said co-senior author Chuan He, John T. Wilson Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Chicago. “It turns out that the key here is not a viral RNA modification, but a host RNA modification, and it triggers an immune response from the host.”

Viruses tested against the immune response in this study included two that can cause serious respiratory infections in infants and the elderly, human respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus, as well as a mouse respiratory virus called Sendai virus, the vesicular stomatitis virus found in cattle and the herpes simplex virus, a DNA virus. Replication and gene expression of all of these viruses were significantly reduced when the enzyme was blocked, and the researchers said preliminary data from previous studies in cell cultures suggested that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be similarly controlled by this antiviral strategy.

The RNA modification itself, known as cytosine-5-methylation, or m5C, is actually what needs to be changed to trigger the immune system response. It is one of about 170 known chemical modifications of RNA molecules in living organisms that affect biological processes in various ways.

Instead of targeting the change, researchers were able to inhibit the function of a key enzyme in that process, called NSUN2, to stop the RNA change. Suppressing NSUN2 using gene knockdown techniques and experimental means, they found, triggered a cascade of cell activities leading to a robust production of type 1 interferon, one of the most potent fighters in the innate antiviral response.

“Amazingly, blocking NSUN2 shuts down the replication of vesicular stomatitis virus, a model virus that normally kills host cells within 24 hours and replicates to a very high titer, and severely occludes both RNA and DNA viruses,” said study co-first author Yuexiu Zhang, a Ph.D. student in Li’s lab.

It turns out that blocking the function of NSUN2 in cells exposes RNA fragments that – despite belonging to the host – are perceived as foreign invaders, triggering type 1 interferon production. Once it’s available at this high level, the protein stops the real threat: viruses trying to cause an infection.

The researchers verified this sequence of events through experiments in multiple cell types and human lung models before observing the effects of blocking NSUN2 in mice.

“We compared NSUN2-deficient mice with wild-type mice to see how the viruses work,” Li said. “Once we inhibited NSUN2, viral replication in the lung decreased and there was less pathology in the lung, and that correlated with increased type 1 interferon production.

“This finding in mice and our other experiments proved that NSUN2 is a drug target.”

The next steps involve developing a drug specifically designed to suppress the function of NSUN2, the researchers said.

Li-Sheng Zhang, a postdoctoral researcher in He’s lab, was co-first author of the work. He is a scientific founder of the drug development company Accent Therapeutics, and Li and He have filed a provisional patent.

More information:

Zhang, Yuexiu et al, 5-methylcytosine (m5C) RNA modification regulates the innate immune response to virus infection by regulating type I interferons, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2123338119

