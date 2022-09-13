Researchers identify how science can help cities and businesses operate within the confines of the Earth system

Credit: SBTi Progress Report 2021 (https://go.nature.com/3AWUUKG)/CDP 2021 Annual Questionnaire—Investor and Supply Chain Version/M. Meinshausen et al. Data Collection at Zenodo (https://doi.org/jbp9; 2021)/ M. Pathak et al. In Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change (eds PR Shukla et al.) (Cambridge Univ. Press, 2022).



What businesses and cities need to do to stay within “safe and equitable” environmental limits for carbon, water, nutrients, land and other natural resources is the subject of a new set of recommendations from experts at the Earth Commission.

The authors, from academic institutions including the University of Exeter Business School, have published key knowledge gaps in the journal for researchers to help cities and businesses operate within the Earth’s system limits. Nature.

It comes ahead of an Earth Commission report due out next year that will outline a series of “Earth System Boundaries” (ESBs) based on the latest scientific, modeling and literature reviews.

Ten years ago, scientists defined a set of planetary boundaries within which humanity can “safely” operate in nine areas – climate change, the biosphere, nutrients, water, land use, ocean acidification, ozone depletion, aerosols and new entities – and the soon-to-be ESOs to be defined will add a social justice dimension, to ensure that quantified boundaries are both “just” and “safe”.

The researchers argue that methods should be developed to determine what cities and businesses need to do to keep the world within the ESBs and to help them share their share of responsibility for global budgets for carbon, water, nutrients, land and others. assess natural resources. and set goals to protect them.

The authors advocate for “science-based targets” and say targets should be “measurable, achievable and time-bound”, pointing out that few cities and businesses currently have science-based targets and of the top 200 cities with the highest emissions, only 110 have “net zero” commitments in line with the Paris Agreement.

Lead author Xuemei Bai, Distinguished Professor at the Fenner School of Environment and Society at the Australian National University and a member of the Earth Commission, says “it’s a long road, but humanity must stay within our planet’s finite budgets. methods of allocating natural resources and responsibilities is essential to respecting them.”

“Cities and businesses are the most important contributors to planetary-level change, as well as key actors for solutions. There are knowledge gaps in translating such boundaries into concrete business and city allocations, and our recommendations seek to fill those gaps.”

Co-author Gail Whiteman, a professor of sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School, says their “work provides the strong case for groundbreaking collaborative action by businesses and cities to synergistically address urban hotspots within Earth System Boundaries using “science-based limits. Currently, corporate and urban targets have been siled. An important next step is for initiatives such as the International Sustainability Standards Board and the Science Based Targets Network to integrate ESBs and encourage collaborative action.”

Co-author Johan Rockström, co-chair of the Earth Commission and director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, says: “Earth’s system boundaries are interconnected, so goals need to be aligned. Measures that focus on one domain can be beneficial or detrimental to others.”

“Climate change, for example, relies on terrestrial processes, such as methane emissions from thawing permafrost and weakened carbon sinks from deforestation. Different pressure points can be combined so that tipping points are reached earlier.”

Co-author Şiir Kılkış, senior researcher at Turkey’s Scientific and Technological Research Council, says that “cities exchange people, energy and goods with their local and global hinterlands. The top 200 cities with the highest greenhouse gas emissions also house 360 ​​headquarters. of the top 500 emitting companies.”

“Looking across domains, more than 50% of these cities and businesses are in water-scarce areas, including Mexico City, Santiago, Beijing, Madrid, New Delhi, Rome, Istanbul in Turkey, and Phoenix, Arizona.”

Co-author Anders Bjørn, a postdoctoral researcher at the Technical University of Denmark, says that “it is encouraging that more and more companies are setting carbon emissions reduction targets based on the 1.5-degree Paris target. These science-based targets tend to be more ambitious. “

Erin Billman, executive director of Science Based Targets Network, said “The Earth Commission’s pivotal work on the Earth’s system boundaries directly informs the development of Science Based Targets Network (SBTs) for businesses and cities, building on climate change. SBTs to freshwater, land, ocean and biodiversity.”

The authors list seven recommendations for researchers who want to translate ESBs into concrete steps for cities and companies.

1. Develop common procedures

Principles and protocols must be developed, and methods, metrics, assumptions and uncertainties must be clear. Without such clarity, cities and businesses can try to minimize their own responsibility and maximize the resources they claim; powerful actors can exert undue influence.

2. Focus on interactions

Earth’s system boundaries are interconnected, so targets must be aligned. For example, climate change depends on land processes — from methane emissions from thawing permafrost to weakened carbon sinks from deforestation. Researchers should identify core activities that encompass different ESBs and evaluate what can be achieved by targeting them.

3. Recognize dynamism

Most goals focus on a specific date, such as 2030 or 2050. But trajectories are important. For example, reducing carbon emissions linearly to net zero by 2050 would result in less warming than keeping them high for the next decade and then falling suddenly. Researchers need to develop an agile approach: setting time-sensitive and dynamic goals that allow regular checking, adjusting and updating.

4. Assign for Justice and Justice

The objectives should reflect the socio-economic context, such as income and consumption levels, environmental impacts or action options. For example, cities with high consumption, historical emissions or high revenues should have arguably stricter targets than others.

5. Monitoring and accountability support

Much work remains to be done to support monitoring and accountability. We recommend that initiatives, such as the new International Sustainability Standards Board, work with interdisciplinary scientists to ensure that their proposed “global baseline of sustainability-related disclosure standards” explicitly associates cities and businesses with ESBs. Independent control systems are also needed.

6. Set Control Mechanisms

New policies and regulations will be needed to encourage or oblige cities and businesses to set targets. One approach is to recognize each of the ESB domains as a global commons. On climate change, the United Nations could initiate intergovernmental panels and call on governments to set science-based targets for major cities and businesses. There’s no guarantee this would solve the problem, but it would put ESBs on the policy agenda.

7. Design incentives

Widespread adoption of science-based objectives by cities and businesses is essential, as they can also spur and encourage national governments to follow suit. Quality marks for products and services, such as “kitemarks” or positive labels, can be issued to raise awareness and encourage others. Financial incentives need to be scaled up and expanded.

