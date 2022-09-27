Researchers identify African dust by measuring isotopes

dr. Shankar Chellam captured this image for a 2017 African dust episode that reached Houston using NASA web resources. Credit: NASA Worldview



Every summer, weather forecasters blow news of African dust plumes crisscrossing the southern United States. And for most people, it’s just dust, but for researchers at Texas A&M University, it’s much more.

Researchers have developed a new method called isotope-resolved chemical mass balance to identify participles using isotopic measurements. Their new research builds on previous studies in which they identified and quantified dust by determining its elemental composition.

The research was recently published in Environmental Science and Technology.

To do this work, the team, specifically Sourav Das, research assistant and doctoral student in the Zachry Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, teamed up with Brent Miller, a professor of geology and geophysics at Texas A&M, and researchers from the University of Miami.

“We are one of the few groups studying how this African dust or any global or regional dust sources affect local air pollution by mixing with aerosols from different proximal sources,” said Dr. Shankar Chellam, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering. and AP and Florence Wiley Professor III. “Sourav first had to develop a brand new instrumental method to measure the isotopic and elemental composition of matter and then model it using these measurements.”

Chellam’s students previously investigated and determined the elemental analysis of African dust, but this new method quantifies the isotopic composition of three different metals that serve as unique tracers. An element can simply be labeled as strontium (an alkaline earth metal), but geochemists would carefully label it as strontium 86 or 87 depending on, say, its atomic mass. For dust, they analyzed the rare earth metal neodymium along with strontium and hafnium.

Chellam suggested considering the elemental analysis as identifying a complete fingerprint. But this new method is like identifying every curve and groove in the fingerprint. Das added that the analogy is that there are chemically similar sources to twins with the same face, but whose fingerprints would be unique, which can be quantified using isotopes.

A strong cloud of dust from the Sahara hangs over the beaches of Barbados. Credit: Dr. Joe Prospero, University of Miami



“How do we improve the accuracy of not only identifying African dust, but also quantifying its contributions (in the air) at low levels before the arrival of the main plume and after its departure?” asked Chelam. “To do that is an enormous task. It used to be difficult, now it is ten times more difficult to aim for low concentrations.”

Accurate and quantitative tracking of Saharan dust around the world is essential to explain its effects on Earth’s climate, water and nutrient cycles and human health. Previous studies collected air samples from Barbados and Houston at different times, but this study stands out because they tracked the same dust plumes from Africa to Houston using NASA satellite imagery and large-scale models.

“No one has ever determined these three isotopes in African dust in relation to urban air pollution, so there is no model for that,” Chellam said. “Sourav had to improve the existing model to add the ability to statistically model the isotopic fingerprints in addition to the basic data.”

If we look at the ground from Africa or Houston, the elemental composition is essentially the same. But by going deeper into the isotope realm, researchers have quantified how different resuspended crustal material from the two continents is, especially after crossing the Atlantic.

“We found that when you accurately quantify African dust in Houston, we also accurately measure other sources,” Das said. “It’s more of a universal method. If you have two or three sources that are similar in composition (for example, dust from North Africa and resuspended dust in Houston), we can distinguish them more accurately. This method of using isotopes is applies not only to a particular geographic or subject area, but is more applicable to any location and many areas of air pollution.”

Air pollution can be caused by petroleum refining in industrial areas, vehicles and natural factors such as dust and smoke from fires, which affect air quality. According to researchers, there is a clear need for a better understanding of the chemical and physical properties of the air to assess potential health effects of the dust. This isotope method can be applied and implemented in any metropolitan or remote area in North America, Europe and Asia that is affected by desert aerosols.

“There are plenty of other opportunities where we can apply this isotope-based method to quantify anthropogenic and natural aerosols that pollute urban air,” Das said.

