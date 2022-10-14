Researchers have determined the three-dimensional atomic structure of a protein important for organ functions

The EMBO Journal (2022). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2021110169″ width=”800″ height=”509″/> Processing of cryo-EM data sets 2 in Relion. Representative cryo-EM micrographs and two-dimensional class means are shown for both data sets, as well as the processing strategies used to obtain a 2.6 A structure of the transmembrane domain of hNKCC1. Credit: The EMBO Diary (2022). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2021110169



NKCC1 is a human chloride transporter that has the ability to transport sodium, potassium and chloride from outside to cells. For example, in the kidney, NKCC1-type proteins cause these ions to be reabsorbed from the urine, and in general, NKCC1 is important for the regulation of osmotic cell volume. In the brain, NKCC1 and related proteins are important for chloride gradients essential for electrical signaling in neuronal networks.

Using cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), a team from Poul Nissen’s lab with colleagues from the Fenton and Hartmann labs at the University of Aarhus (AU) and the Lindorff-Larsen lab at the University of Copenhagen ( KU) the three-dimensional atomic structure of NKCC1 (a so-called Na+– K+– 2 Cl– cotransporter) and its function.

Insights into the three-dimensional atomic structure and dynamics of NKCC1, including its bound ions, lipids, and water molecules, as well as ion transport studies in cells, provide important new information about NKCC1 function, which is driven by the sodium gradient established by the sodium-potassium pump.

The studies the team presents in an article in The EMBO Diary reveal a surprising mechanism for the release of the ions into the cell that starts with one of the two bonded chloride ions, then the sodium ion, and finally the other chloride and the potassium ion. The researchers will now continue to try to identify new compounds that disrupt NKCC1 function and that may help with diseases such as kidney and brain disorders.

Caroline Neumann et al, Cryo-EM structure of the human NKCC1 transporter reveals mechanisms of ion coupling and specificity, The EMBO Diary (2022). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2021110169

