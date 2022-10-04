Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow

Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32954-1″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Modern groundwater (dark blue) seeps slowly into the ground and ages before it gets too deep. But wells (bottom right) suck up water at depth, so that young groundwater is sucked deeper faster. Credit: nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32954-1



How old is your water? It may seem like an odd question at first, but there are real implications for how long a drop of water spent underground. Research indicates that the water cycle is accelerating in some places as a result of human entrepreneurship.

Scientists at UC Santa Barbara found that relatively young groundwater tends to reach deeper depths in heavily pumped aquifers, potentially carrying contaminants at the surface. The study, led by recent postdoctoral colleague Melissa Thaw, appears in: nature communication.

“We usually think deep groundwater is safe from the contaminants found closer to the Earth’s surface,” Thaw said. “Intensive groundwater pumping, however, pulls recently replenished groundwater to deeper depths, potentially pulling contaminants down as well.”

Groundwater needs time to move through the subterranean world, it flows between soil particles and through fissures in the rock. Today’s raindrops may not be tomorrow’s spring water; in fact, they may not even be the spring water of the next decade. “Half or more of all the groundwater stored on the planet is rain and snow that fell more than 12,000 years ago,” said Scott Jasechko, an associate professor in UC Santa Barbara’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. Intuitively, the deeper you look, the older the water generally is.

Thaw and fellow postdoc Merhawi GebreEgziabher GebreMichael collaborated with senior author Jasechko and Jobel Villafañe-Pagán, a student at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, who joined the team through the Geosciences Education & Mentorship Support program. Together, the authors sought to determine how pumping affects groundwater movement. To do this, they used a dataset of concentrations of a rare form of hydrogen, known as tritium, in 15,000 groundwater wells in the contiguous United States.

Since the 1960s, scientists have been using tritium to detect groundwater. This radioactive variant, or isotope, of hydrogen occurs naturally on Earth, usually in low concentrations in the stratosphere, where it is produced by collisions with high-energy particles. Tritium can replace the more common versions of hydrogen in water molecules (H 2 O), making the compound slightly radioactive.

The concentration of tritium increased dramatically in the 20th century as a result of nuclear testing from the mid-1950s until the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963. Thus, a pulse of radioactive hydrogen was introduced to the world in the mid-1900s . Much of it rained, and some of it seeped into the ground to become groundwater. Scientists can use tritium concentrations to identify recent groundwater, which they define as water that seeped into the Earth after 1953.

The authors grouped nearby wells together into 74 aquifers. This allowed them to analyze the tritium levels of groundwater at different depths in each system. They used these measurements to calculate the proportion of each sample that came from modern precipitation. Their limit value for “ancient” groundwater was any sample containing less than 25% modern groundwater.

The scientists then looked at how this metric varied across different depths within each aquifer system. Unsurprisingly, the percentage of modern groundwater tended to be highest at the surface and decrease at depth. But where this transition occurred varied across different areas.

The team now had an idea of ​​how deep modern groundwater was from the systems they studied, but they still needed something to compare it to. Underground geology is messy and affects how fast groundwater can travel. For example, water takes longer to sink into less permeable layers, such as clay.

So the authors used local geology to characterize groundwater movement. “For each of the different study areas, we estimated how deep you have to go until you reach a thick layer of low permeability,” Jasechko said. In some areas it can be as little as a meter below the surface while in others it can be hundreds of meters.

“The environmental isotope analysis, coupled with the unit depth analysis, allowed us to understand the impact of excessive pumping on downdrafts,” said co-author GebreEgziabher GebreMichael.

Finally, the authors were able to test their hypothesis using statistics to account for this geological variability. They found that there is a relationship between groundwater pumping and the depth that young groundwater reaches, even if we take into account the geology of an area.

The situation is a bit like drinking a slushy through a straw. You get the bottom stuff (old water) first and this attracts the top stuff (new water) to replace it. Except in this example, the slushy is periodically topped up. Scientists call this phenomenon “pump-induced downwelling.”

“We knew that pump-induced downwelling could be something that could theoretically occur,” Jasechko said. “But showing that something could theoretically happen versus showing that something could actually happen, using real-world data, are two very different things.”

Previous studies have uncovered pump-induced downwelling on a local scale; for example in Indonesia and Central Valley in California. However, this is the first to reveal the phenomenon on a large scale. And the implications aren’t just academic.

Groundwater transports solutes, called solutes. Some of these are harmful, such as nitrates from agricultural waste. These surface contaminants are filtered and broken down over the years as water seeps through the earth. As a result, deeper wells draw up older groundwater with lower concentrations of these contaminants. By pulling young groundwater deeper faster, we move these pollutants to the depths tapped by municipalities and rural communities, the authors note.

“The movement of young water into deep aquifers can affect groundwater quality,” said study co-author Villafañe-Pagán. “It is essential to continue studying aquifers and human impacts on water resources.”

Research from Southeast Asia suggests that even benign solutes can pose a health hazard. They can initiate chemical reactions and mobilize contaminants that would otherwise be trapped in compounds that do not dissolve in water. For example, under the right conditions, dissolved organic carbon can cause arsenic-containing minerals to release their arsenic into groundwater, potentially increasing concentrations of this toxin in water from nearby sources.

Unfortunately, groundwater resources are also threatened from below. In many areas of intensive pumping, salinity at depth is a growing problem, as is the downward spread of surface pollutants. In 2018, Jasechko and his colleagues published a study in Letters for environmental research describing how pumping lowered the water table to depths where it started to become salty. “The window of good groundwater can decrease from above as well as possibly below,” he said.

The authors believe that their results also reflect trends in other regions. “Our analysis of dozens of aquifers in the US captures a wide range of variability in natural conditions and human activities,” Jasechko said. Still, he plans to expand some of this research worldwide. He plans to examine tritium profiles in other major aquifers around the world, especially those where groundwater abstraction rates are high.

Competition for shrinking groundwater

More information:

Melissa Thaw et al, Modern groundwater reaches deeper depths in highly pumped aquifers, nature communication (2022). Melissa Thaw et al, Modern groundwater reaches deeper depths in highly pumped aquifers,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32954-1 Grant Ferguson et al, Competition for shrinkage window of low salinity groundwater, Letters for environmental research (2018). DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aae6d8

Provided by University of California – Santa Barbara

