Researchers find that ‘forever chemicals’ on popular cooking products can cause liver cancer 

Synthetic chemicals commonly found on the packaging of food products and some kitchen utensils may more than quadruple the risk of developing cancer, a new study finds.

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, found that "forever chemicals" — commonly found in non-stick cookware, along with other common consumer goods — increase a person's risk of developing viral hepatocellular carcinoma, one of the most common forms of liver cancer. People who had the most recorded exposure had a 4.5-fold increased risk of developing the cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that these chemicals are everywhere. From tap water for non-stick cookware to seafood, waterproof clothing, cleaning products and even shampoo, the chemicals are everywhere. The actual risk of this was also unknown until fairly recently, as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cut the acceptable level in household products by more than 99 percent in June.

This study is part of a growing body of research showing the danger of these compounds that were relatively unknown until recently. Experts fear that many people are already so exposed to it that they will face serious health problems in the future.

Perfluooctane sulfate, often called PFOS, is a kind of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, called PFAS. It is popularly referred to by experts as ‘forever chemicals’.

It has earned the nickname because of the long time it takes for them to break down. It also has a remarkably long half-life in a person’s body tissues.

“Liver cancer is one of the most serious endpoints in liver disease and this is the first human study to show that PFAS is associated with this disease,” Dr. Jesse Goodrich, a postdoctoral researcher at USC, said in a statement.

The USC team collected data from the Multiethnic Cohort Study – a project similar to the UK biobank that collects massive amounts of medical data from people in Hawaii and the Los Angeles area.

From a pool of more than 200,000 people, 50 who had developed the liver cancer were selected and compared with 50 others who had not.

Researchers analyzed blood samples from the cancer patients before their diagnosis and compared them to the control group of those who never developed the disease.

“One of the reasons why there have been few human studies is that you need the right samples,” said Dr. Veronica Wendy Setiawan, a professor of population and public health sciences at USC.

“If you look at environmental exposure, you need samples well in advance of a diagnosis, because cancer takes time to develop.”

They found that many of the people who eventually developed cancer had multiple types of chemicals in their blood.

Higher levels also increased a person’s risk of getting the cancer. Their assessment found that people in the top ten percent of exposure to the chemicals were 4.5 times more likely to suffer from cancer.

The chemicals usually make their way into the liver after being ingested in some way — just like many other harmful things the body eventually consumes.

Forever, chemicals will be embedded in the liver and as a result, its processes will change significantly.

The USC team found that PFOS appears to alter glucose metabolism, bile acid metabolism and amino acids in the liver.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease – The Dangerous Disease That Could Soon Affect 30% of Americans Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a term used for liver problems unrelated to alcohol consumption It affects about 25% of Americans, with rates expected to increase to 30% by 2030 It is often caused by complications related to being overweight, obesity or diabetes. People with high cholesterol are also at increased risk People who suffer from NAFLD will often experience pain in their kidneys, fatigue and sometimes swelling in their abdomen or blood vessels Having NAFLD also significantly increases the risk of liver cancer

As a result of the disruption, more fat will form around the liver and put a person at increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

People who suffer from the condition are at an increased risk of developing liver cancer. There has been a surge in cases around the world in recent years, which are believed to be related to increasing obesity in many parts of the world.

Most dire projections show that by 2030, nearly one in three Americans will be suffering from the condition.

The EPA took drastic action against these chemicals in June. It issued an advisory to drastically lower acceptable levels of forever chemicals in household items.

Under the new guideline, the EPA no longer recommends drinking water containing more than 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) PFOA and 0.02 ppt PFOS.

Previous guidelines had a maximum recommended amount ppt of 70, a huge shift by America’s major environmental agency.

“People on the front lines of PFAS contamination have suffered for far too long,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“That’s why EPA is taking aggressive action as part of a government response to prevent these chemicals from being released into the environment and to protect concerned families from this ubiquitous challenge.”

Experts have long known that the chemicals were present on many household products, but were allowed as long as they remained below levels deemed acceptable.

The EPA now says the previous acceptable levels were far too high and have lowered them significantly.