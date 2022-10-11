Researchers find ‘significant rates’ of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

remote sensing (2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153831″ width=”800″ height=”407″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Remote Sensing (2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153831



An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant levels of subsidence or gradual subsidence in some of the region’s burgeoning suburbs not previously reported.

Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led the study published in Remote Sensing. His team found substantial subsidence in Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu, identifying groundwater and oil and gas extraction as the main cause.

“In the past, subsidence was a rare phenomenon. Now it is all over the world,” Khan said. “There are 200 locations in 34 countries where subsidence is known. Cities in the northern Gulf of Mexico, such as Houston, have experienced some of the fastest subsidence.”

Severe subsidence not only raises the possibility of flooding homes and businesses, but also creates a negative feedback loop, the study authors write. The weight of floodwater from severe flooding can compress the sediments in the subsoil and could exacerbate the already compacted soil, potentially further stimulating subsidence.

The researchers used interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) data obtained from a European Space Agency satellite, which showed a total subsidence of up to 9 cm north, northwest and west of Houston from 2016 to 2020. The subsidence amounted to 2 cm per year. .

Khan and his team applied optimized hotspot analysis, a statistical tool, to groundwater level data collected over the past 31 years from more than 71,000 wells to determine how much groundwater pumps contributed to subsidence. Likewise, they used the same analysis on more than 5,000 oil and gas wells to evaluate their impact on subsidence.

“It is thanks to the latest advances in geospatial analysis that we were able to examine subsidence in the Houston area in unprecedented detail,” said Otto Gadea, a graduate student on Khan’s team. “By analyzing extensive data sets from recent years, we have determined for the suburbs that excessive groundwater extraction is the main cause of subsidence. Meanwhile, for other areas, such as Mont Belvieu, subsidence can be attributed to heavy extraction of local oil and natural gas. reserves.”

With population growth, groundwater abstraction has become more common in the Houston area. Khan points to downtown Houston, the southeast Houston suburbs, and parts of Spring Branch that have experienced subsidence before, but groundwater regulation means the subsidence is no longer substantial.

His team also studied natural causes of the sinking, such as the expansion and contraction of Houston’s clay, silt and sandy bottom sediments, and the effects of flooding. Sinking can also cause fracture movements in the area.

“If current trends in ground pumping continue, the errors in Katy and The Woodlands are likely to reactivate and increase over time,” the authors write.

Shuhab D. Khan et al, Surface deformation analysis of the Houston area using time series interferometry and emerging hotspot analysis, Remote Sensing (2022). Shuhab D. Khan et al, Surface deformation analysis of the Houston area using time series interferometry and emerging hotspot analysis,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/rs14153831

Provided by the University of Houston

