Researchers find link between health outcomes and exposure to sugarcane smoke

Environmental health perspectives (2022). DOI: 10.1289/EHP9957″ width=”800″ height=”461″/> (A) Map of the SGR (yellow border) and surrounding area. Background image is true color satellite imagery from January 10 and 28, 2021. Dark rectangular areas within the SGR are recently burned sugar cane fields. (B) Locations of sugarcane fires and major cities (yellow circles, labeled with names) in the Florida Peninsula. The SGR is shown in black and the colors indicate the population density by zip code. Also shown are the US EPA measurement locations used in the analysis (yellow boxes with dots in the middle). Note: SGR, sugar cane growing area; US EPA, US Environmental Protection Agency. Credit: Environmental health perspectives (2022). DOI: 10.1289/EHP9957



A new study from a team at Florida State University estimates that sugarcane fires in South Florida emit harmful particles in amounts comparable to those from motor vehicles and are a factor in death rates across the region.

Their work has been published in Environmental health perspectives.

“Over the years, there have been numerous complaints from citizens living in and adjacent to these fields about frequent ash fall, poor air quality and negative health effects from the smoke,” said Holly Nowell, an FSU postdoctoral researcher at the Department or Earth. , Ocean and Atmospheric Science and the study’s lead author. “While previous studies have shown that the fires have a negative impact on air quality, none have quantified the mortality effects.”

Nowell and her colleagues estimate that in South Florida, one to six deaths per year are associated with exposure to fine particles in sugarcane smoke.

Throughout Florida, more than 2 million acres are burned every year through prescription burns. Most of that is to reduce the risk of wildfires and preserve habitats for certain species. However, approximately 400,000 hectares of sugar cane fields are also burned before harvest to remove non-sugar vegetation on the sugar cane stalk.

Most of Florida’s sugarcane burning is clustered around the south shore of Lake Okeechobee in the towns of Belle Glade, Clewiston, and Pahokee. Sugar cultivation is a major economic driver for the area, employing more than 14,000 people and generating approximately $800 million in annual revenue.

Burning this vegetation produces smoke with unhealthy particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Previous studies have shown that these particles are associated with health problems such as asthma, lung cancer and cardiovascular problems.

The team found the death rates from this exposure were nearly 10 times higher for residents living next to the fields as opposed to those outside the immediate area.

The research team used measurements from multiple sources, including satellite sensors, ground monitoring and a 3D computer model of smoke diffusion to estimate fire-related exposure. They also estimated daily emissions from sugarcane fires based on Florida-issued burning permits and examined demographics and health impact data to look at causes of death.

They found that sugarcane fires produced 5,100 tons of these tiny 2.5-micron particles annually. By comparison, Florida’s motor vehicles on the road emit about 6,100 tons of these particles.

Researchers pointed out that while these numbers are worrying, air quality in the region does meet current U.S. air quality standards, as do particulate pollution totals.

“We started this work because we wanted to better understand the public issues and controversy surrounding sugarcane fires and smoke in Florida,” said Associate Professor of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science Christopher Holmes. “On the one hand, some residents of the sugarcane area around Lake Okeechobee are concerned about asthma and respiratory health from sugarcane smoke. On the other hand, the sugarcane industry and its proponents have pointed to measurements showing that the average pollution from airborne particles is within federal guidelines. .”

Holmes and Nowell said this research was a stepping stone into a broader conversation about the health and air quality impacts of sugarcane incineration and that they hope their work will be put to simple use as environmental agencies and lawmakers continue to investigate the practice and develop guidelines for incineration.

“Whether sugar cane burning should continue is a hotly debated topic with people on both sides,” Nowell said. “We want growers, the public and government to make decisions with the best information about the effects of combustion.”

