Researchers find Arkansas gifted-student screenings often miss low-income students

Researchers at the Arkansas Department of Education Reform recently found that high-achieving, low-income students are half as likely to be placed in the gifted programs of Arkansas schools than their more affluent peers.

In a new study, published in the Magazine for the education of the gifted, the authors examined the standardized test scores of Arkansas’s third-grade students over five years, examining the likelihood that the top-performing students would be identified as gifted. Of the 4,330 students who scored highest in both math and literacy, about 30 percent were left out of gifted programming.

“This degree of identification was roughly equal across different racial backgrounds, but economic differences mattered. Among low-income students, about 37% was missed, a higher proportion than the total number,” study co-author Bich Tran wrote in a research paper. in The Conversation. “When we statistically controlled for variation in enrollment across districts, location, region, and differences in gifted selection or school policy, being from a low-income family was associated with a 50% lower chance of being a gifted compared to comparable high-achieving peers from higher-income backgrounds.”

In addition to Tran, a recent alumna now at Dartmouth College, authors include Jonathan Wai and Sarah McKenzie of the Department of Education Reform, Jonathan Mills of Coleridge Initiative, and Dustin Seaton of Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative.

The researchers advocate that schools in Arkansas screen all students to help determine eligibility for gifted programs rather than relying on a nomination process. “We propose to use state-standardized tests as universal screeners to increase the number of low-income students and other disadvantaged students in gifted programs,” they wrote. “These tests have already been given to all students, so districts could use the tests at no additional cost.”

