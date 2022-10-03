Researchers fabricate tiny multi-component beam shaper directly onto optical fiber

Researchers used 3D laser printing to fabricate a high-performance, complex polymer optical device directly on the end of an optical fiber. A scanning electron microscopy image of the device is shown. It contains both a parabolic lens for light collimation and a twisted axicon optic that warps the light. Credit: Shlomi Litman, Soreq Nuclear Research Center



Researchers have shown that 3D laser printing can be used to fabricate a high-performance, complex polymer optical device directly on the end of an optical fiber. This type of micro-optical device — which has details smaller than the diameter of a human hair — could provide an extremely compact and inexpensive way to tailor light beams for a variety of applications.

“Communication technologies, the Internet and many other applications are based on optical fibers,” said research team leader Shlomi Lightman of the Soreq Nuclear Research Center in Israel. “When light comes out of the fiber, usually large, bulky optical elements are used to direct it to the next location. Our approach minimizes both the size and cost of this process by integrating the routing process into the fiber itself.”

in the news Optics Letters, Lightman and colleagues describe how they fabricated the small multi-component beam shaper directly onto a fiber. The device turns normal laser light into a twisted Bessel beam that carries an orbital angular momentum and doesn’t expand into space like typical light rays.

The researchers fabricated the entire micro-optical device in less than 5 minutes. The fiber, along with the micro-optical device, costs less than $100, about a tenth of what a standard microscope lens with a similar function could cost.

“The ability to create a Bessel beam directly from an optical fiber could be used for particle manipulation or fiber-integrated stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy, a technique that produces super-resolution images,” Lightman said. “Our manufacturing method can also be used to upgrade a low-cost lens to a higher quality smart lens by printing a smart little structure on it.”

Precision planning

To make the tiny optical devices, the researchers used a fabrication technique called 3D direct laser printing. This uses a laser beam with femtosecond pulses to create absorption of two photons in a light-sensitive optical material. Only the small volumes where two-photon absorption takes place solidify, providing a way to create high-resolution 3D elements.

Although this 3D direct laser printing has been used for some time, it is difficult to get the scale and alignment correct when fabricating such small optics on a fiber tip. “We were able to overcome this hurdle by running highly accurate 2D and 3D simulations before starting the manufacturing process,” said Lightman. “In addition, we had to think carefully about how to integrate the optical elements with each other and then align that with the fiber core.”

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1664851674_652_Researchers-fabricate-tiny-multi-component-beam-shaper-directly-onto-optical-fiber.jpg" alt="Onderzoekers fabriceren kleine multi-component beam shaper rechtstreeks op optische vezel" title="The researchers created an optical measurement system to analyze the performance of rays formed by the fabricated device. The beam showed very low diffraction and laser powers could reach almost 10 MW/cm2 before the manufactured micro-optical device was damaged. Credit: Shlomi Lightman, Soreq Nuclear Research Center”/> The researchers created an optical measurement system to analyze the performance of rays formed by the fabricated device. The beam showed very low diffraction and laser powers could reach almost 10 MW/cm . to achieve2 before damaging the manufactured micro-optical device. Credit: Shlomi Lightman, Soreq Nuclear Research Center



After careful planning based on the simulations, the researchers used a commercial 3D direct laser writing system and a high optical quality light-sensitive polymer to print a 110 micron high optical device with a diameter of 60 microns and a height of 110 microns at the end of a single mode fiber. The device contained both a parabolic lens for light collimation and a spiral axicon lens to warp the light. This changed light coming out of the fiber into a twisted Bessel beam.

High quality light propagation

To analyze the quality of the fabricated optical device, the researchers built an optical measurement system to capture the shaped beam propagating from the modified fiber. They observed very low diffraction in the beam, meaning it could be useful for applications such as STED microscopy and particle manipulation.

They also found that the laser power was close to 10 MW/cm. could reach2 before damaging the manufactured micro-optical device. This showed that although the device was made of polymer, which is more susceptible than glass to heat damage from high powers, it can still be used to produce a relatively high laser power.

Now that the researchers have demonstrated that accurate multi-element micro-optics can be made with this direct 3D laser printing method, they are experimenting with the use of hybrid light-sensitive materials containing a low percentage of polymer. These materials could make it possible to produce higher quality optics that also have a longer shelf life and are more resistant to high laser powers, compared to polymeric materials.

Custom Fiber Generates Bessel Rays

More information:

Shlomi Lightman et al, Vortex-Bessel beam generation by 3D direct printing of an integrated multi-optical element on a fiber tip, Optics Letters (2022). Shlomi Lightman et al, Vortex-Bessel beam generation by 3D direct printing of an integrated multi-optical element on a fiber tip,(2022). DOI: 10.1364/OL.470924