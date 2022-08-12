Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on a metal-organic framework

Atomic dispersed Co-Cu alloy fabricated by in-situ reconstruction of the trace-Co-doped Cu metal-organic framework is used as the catalyst for electrochemical CO 2 reduction. The Co dopants in Cu favor *CO protonation versus C−C coupling due to improved *H adsorption and reduced *CO coverage, promoting methane selectivity. Credit: Yang Peng (Soochow University)



The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels for its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce these excessive carbon dioxide emissions that are harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of ​​using this technology to produce methane has sparked widespread interest. However, researchers have had limited success developing efficient catalysts for methane.

A research team from Soochow University has now developed a simple strategy for making cobalt copper alloy catalysts that provide excellent methane activity and selectivity in the electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide. Their research has been published in Nano-research.

Over the past 10 years, scientists have made remarkable progress in expanding their understanding of catalysts and applying the knowledge to their fabrication. But the catalysts developed were not satisfactory for use with methane, in terms of selectivity or current density. Despite the great insights scientists have gained, the strategies they have tried to create catalysts for methane are simply too expensive to be useful in practical applications.

Soochow University’s team looked to metallic organic frameworks as a way to overcome the past challenges of building catalysts for methane. “The metal organic frameworks have been seen as a unique category of electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction reaction catalysts because they provide a tunable platform to systematically alter metal site coordination, regulate the Helmholtz layer and control the binding of intermediates,” said Professor Yang Peng, Soochow Institute of Energy and Materials Innovations, College of Energy, Soochow University. The Helmholtz layer refers to the boundary or interface that appears where an electronic conductor comes into contact with an ionic conductor.

Nevertheless, the stability of metal-organic frameworks during the electrolytic process remains a limiting problem. Thus, metal-organic frameworks are often used as the structural precursor to derive more robust catalyst ensembles in reconstruction. In their research, the team took advantage of the homogeneously dispersed metal centers of the metal-organic framework. They achieved electrochemically reduced cobalt copper alloys that provide excellent methane activity and selectivity in the electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide. The team used in-situ X-ray adsorption spectroscopy and attenuated total reflection surface-enhanced infrared spectroscopy in developing their strategy.

The team’s study not only provides a useful strategy for constructing electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction catalysts through the electrochemical reconstruction of bimetallic organic metal structures, but also provides important insights into the control of electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction pathways on copper via atomic doping of 3D transition metals. . These 3D transition metals are the elements on the periodic table that run from 22 Ti to 29 Cu (titanium to copper).

By modulating the cobalt doping concentration, the team achieved a remarkable Faradaic efficiency of 60% to methane at a high operating current density.

“The main message we want to convey in this work is that by atomic doping of other 3D transition metals into copper, even in a small amount, the energy and path of electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction can be controllably modulated,” Peng said.

As a next step, the team wants to achieve better stability. They do this by testing the catalytic system in a membrane electrode assembly. “Our ultimate goal is to achieve industrial productivity and stability of methane production and realize the resourceful use of carbon dioxide in a green way,” said Peng.

Assessment of technologies that increase the potential for the conversion of carbon dioxide into useful products

More information:

Hao Sun et al, Atomic dispersed Co-Cu alloy reconstructed from a metal-organic framework to promote electrochemical CO 2 methanation, Nano-research (2022). Hao Sun et al, Atomic dispersed Co-Cu alloy reconstructed from a metal-organic framework to promote electrochemical COmethanation,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s12274-022-4728-1

Provided by Tsinghua University Press