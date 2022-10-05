Researchers examine the complex interactions between timber, logging, and forest elephants

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Forest elephant populations have been seriously declining for decades. In a recent and extensive literature review published in Mammal Reviewresearchers describe the effects of logging in Central Africa on forest elephant populations, and conversely, the role of forest elephants in wood species dynamics.

Existing research suggests that logging, if carefully planned and executed legally, can aid forest elephant conservation efforts, for example by providing a buffer around a network of protected areas. Research also indicates that forest elephants contribute to the regeneration of many wood species by spreading their seeds over long distances. On the other hand, they can cause economic losses by debarking trees or breaking saplings of wood species, but this has never been quantified.

“By compiling the results of numerous studies, this paper provides for the first time lists of wood species known to be dispersed and/or debarked by forest elephants,” said corresponding author Morgane Scalbert, a Ph.D. student at Gembloux Agro-Bio Tech (University of Liège), in Belgium. “Coexistence between logging and forest elephants appears to be possible, and timber concessions should therefore be part of conservation strategies for this critically endangered species.”

More information:

The challenging coexistence of forest elephants Loxodonta cyclotis and timber concessions in Central Africa, Mammal Review (2022). The challenging coexistence of forest elephants Loxodonta cyclotis and timber concessions in Central Africa,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/mom.12305