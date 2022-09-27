Researchers discover new predator damaging our ecosystems

Cyanoraptor lies in wait and then ambush its cyanobacterial prey – it attaches itself to the cell walls and effectively eats it from the inside. Cyanoraptor was first identified in biocrusts from the Sonoran Desert. Credit: Julie Bethany Rakes



For the Ph.D. recently graduated Julie Bethany Rakes, it all started as a botched experiment that eventually became a major discovery for the microbiology community. Recently in nature communication, Professor Ferran Garcia-Pichel of Rakes and Regents reported on a new bacterium that hunts soil cyanobacteria in biocrusts. In this publication they describe the life cycle, attack mechanism and ecological impact of the newly discovered predator.

Bacteria are everywhere and play a huge role in sustaining ecological processes around the world. For example, in the desert soil, cyanobacteria use photosynthesis to produce energy. As with plants, their role in oxygen production and nitrogen fixation is critical to the survival of other organisms. Cyanobacteria form communities that live on the soil surface and form biocrusts. These communities provide tremendous benefits by trapping dust, preventing erosion, and raising soil nutrients and water levels.

Unfortunately, and despite their role in maintaining ecosystems, cyanobacteria are the favorite prey of a newly discovered predator: Candidatus Cyanoraptor togatus (C. togatus).

“There was something that killed the biocrusts. It wasn’t a virus and it wasn’t a small animal. It could just be another bacteria,” Garcia-Pichel said.

Healthy cyanobacterial biocrusts resemble soil when dry, but when wet, their green pigmentation is visible; except that biocrusts attacked by Cyanoraptor show clearings of cyanobacteria in circular patterns known as plaques, similar to tiny fairy rings. In the field, researchers were able to identify the disease by observing those unusual plaques.

“I first saw them in Casa Grande, AZ and continued this process of watching for rain showers and immediately running to the field, sometimes driving 6 hours or more to identify them in multiple places in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts,” said Rakes.

Once inside its prey, Cyanoraptor settles into the bacterium’s cytoplasm and begins to replicate – growing and dividing until eventually the prey is killed and a new army of attack cells is released. Credit: Julie Bethany Rakes



They worked in the field and in the lab to isolate the disease-causing bacteria. After isolation, bacteria were cultured and their life cycle and attack mechanism established.

In its early stages, Cyanoraptor reproduces as small spherical cells called propagules. These cells do not grow or divide; instead, they just lie in wait and patiently wait for their prey. When the cyanobacterium gets close enough, Cyanoraptor attacks, attaches itself to the prey and forms a specialized docking structure, dissolves the prey’s skin-like cell wall and enters the prey’s cell.

Cyanoraptor’s propagules are weird as far as bacteria go. They have an outer compartment bound by two membranes. Researchers suspect this compartment plays a key role in attack, holding and then releasing proteins that break down their prey’s outer membrane and allow it to enter the weakened cell body. This compartment is also how Cyanoraptor gets its species name, togatus, as they appear to be shrouded in a cloak or toga.

Once inside, Cyanoraptor eats away the prey and grows bigger and bigger into a sausage-like cell. If long enough, this predator begins to divide into many cells at once, eventually killing the prey and turning back into propagules, waiting for the next unlucky victim.

“It’s a predator that gets into their prey’s cells and eats them from the inside, which is terrible,” Garcia-Pichel said. “It’s really like a microbial horror movie.”

When cyanobacteria die, all the things biocrusts do to benefit the desert are gone. Valuable properties such as nitrogen cycling, dust collection and moisture retention are drastically reduced.

ASU PhD student Julie Bethany Rakes first noticed something amiss in the form of circular patterns known as plaques, which indicate areas where the cyanobacteria had disappeared. She continued to investigate, often waiting for it to rain to run to the field and look for the telltale signs. Credit: Julie Bethany Rakes



“Overall, this means there could be serious impacts on desert health, less nutrients, less stable soil and water retention, reducing the time that plants and other organisms can be active. With the loss of these functions organisms that depend on these services, such as plants, can suffer, which can then have further consequences for the food chain,” said Rakes.

This momentous discovery would not have been possible without Rakes’ tenacity and refusal to give in to what initially seemed like a failure. Fortunately for the future of cyanobacteria, she persevered.

Her discovery also showed that predatory bacteria can shape the structure and function of microbial communities around the world, that they are not just an interesting biological rarity.

This experience has given her some wisdom to pass on to other graduate students:

“Track those results that are unexpected or even seem to be completely wrong,” she said. “When I found myself saying ‘that’s weird,’ it was often something I didn’t understand yet. As Ferran wisely told me, ‘In experiments you can’t explain, the microbes talk to you.'”

The complete genome of the newly discovered bacteria is accessible through the NCBI database under BioProject PRJNA730811. Rakes and Ferran are affiliated with the School of Life Sciences and with the Biodesign Center for Fundamental and Applied Microbiomics. This research was done in collaboration with Shannon Lynn Johnson, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and also a SOLS doctoral student.

