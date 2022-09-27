Researchers discover method to control carcinogenic formaldehyde release from wood in the home

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



New research, jointly led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of North Texas, expands our understanding of how the wood in our homes and offices can release formaldehyde, a potent carcinogen, at levels that can exceed certain health limits. The findings, recently published in Green Chemistry, promise to promote public health. Their solution, for which the team has applied for a patent, is an effective, low-cost way to limit damage from formaldehyde.

Formaldehyde is a colorless, odorless gas and a potent carcinogen. Even low levels of exposure have been linked to some cancers and leukemia. It has long been known that certain manufactured household products ranging from particle board to curtains and carpets can release formaldehyde into living spaces. Wood itself can also release formaldehyde, and wood processing at high temperatures is known to release large amounts of the chemical.

However, it turns out that wood, including the wood furniture and trim in our homes, can release low levels of formaldehyde even at room temperature. “This low release had been known for a while, but no one really knew how that formaldehyde was produced,” said Barry Goodell, a professor of microbiology at UMass Amherst and one of the paper’s senior authors. Until now.

The key is a chemical phenomenon, which the authors have described as a “lignin-mediated Fenton reaction.”

In the case of wood, it works like this: Wood’s “woodiness” — its stiffness and stiffness — is due to a substance called lignin, which creates tough cell walls. Because trees grow in the ground, they constantly absorb traces of iron, one of the most abundant elements on Earth, which settle in the wood. When the tree is then cut down and turned into wood by tools containing iron, such as saws and planers, even more iron particles are forced into the wood’s surface. Lignin then modifies the iron and forms a type of highly reactive iron. When this highly reactive iron gets into the air, it forms corrosive oxygen radicals that then combine with the lignin to form formaldehyde, which seeps out of the wood, into the air and into our lungs.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1664314193_465_Researchers-discover-method-to-control-carcinogenic-formaldehyde-release-from-wood.jpg" alt="Onderzoekers ontdekken methode om kankerverwekkende formaldehydeafgifte uit hout in huis te beheersen" title="Credit: Yu Fu et al, Green Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2GC02632E”/> Credit: Yu Fu et al, Green Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2GC02632E



This finding represents a scientific breakthrough in our understanding of how formaldehyde is generated from wood and wood surfaces at room temperature.

But that is not everything. “Once we understood how this lignin-mediated Fenton reaction worked, and how it played out in the forest,” Goodell says, “we had some guesses about how to prevent the reaction.” Antioxidants — often found in breakfast cereals to help maintain freshness — can block the production of oxygen radicals, while simple “chelators” that bind iron, also often found in foods, can prevent iron from reacting with its environment.

It turns out that the team’s experimental work has verified their findings with these food-safe compounds, and these ingredients are the building block of a patent that Goodell and his colleague and co-author from the University of North Texas, Sheldon Shi, recently filed. . By simply mixing these antioxidants and chelators with wood or, in some cases, spraying them on wood surfaces, the researchers have shown that formaldehyde release can be reduced and returned to safe levels. Limitation of formaldehyde may also be possible for commercial wood-based products. “The invention is simple and inexpensive and could be easily integrated into existing wood processing lines to produce high-quality and environmentally friendly wood products,” said Shi. “The formaldehyde control methods we have developed also need to be safe for home use so that homeowners can easily use the systems in their homes to improve air quality.”

Goodell and Shi are seeking collaborators interested in reducing formaldehyde formation from wood and wood-based products and developing products that can be used in the home and workplace to reduce formaldehyde release from products in those environments.

Provided by University of Massachusetts Amherst

