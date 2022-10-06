Researchers discover a rare new blood group system

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Bloodalso solve a mystery of 30 years.

A person’s blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present on the surface of red blood cells. While most people are familiar with the concept of blood groups such as ABO or Rh (the plus or minus), there are many other important blood groups. When there is a mismatch between one person’s blood and that of another, the possibility of alloimmunization arises (the process by which a person generates an antibody against a blood group antigen that he does not carry). The presence of alloantibodies may have clinical consequences in transfusion or pregnancy by provoking an attack of the immune system

Researchers from Bristol’s School of Biochemistry and NHSBT’s International Blood Group Reference Laboratory (IBGRL) spearheaded an international collaboration that sought to investigate a 30-year mystery surrounding the basis of three known, but genetically uncharacterized, antigens that did not fit into a known blood group system.

This study examined individuals with alloantibodies to a collection of antigens called Er, which were first observed more than 30 years ago, by applying a powerful technique that allows for simultaneous analysis of all their gene-coding DNA sequences. Specific changes were identified in the gene encoding the Piezo1 protein, which would result in the production of an altered protein on the cell surface of these individuals. Using gene editing in a Bristol-developed immortal cell line, the Piezo1 protein was first removed and then reintroduced to definitively prove that alloantibodies to Er antigens (including two never reported before) bind to Piezo1 and that Piezo1 is needed. for Er antigen expression.

Using a combination of advanced DNA sequencing and gene editing techniques, the team was able to convincingly demonstrate that Piezo1, a protein of widespread biological importance, is the carrier for these sites (and more) and thus a new blood group system.

Unfortunately, alloantibodies found in two pregnant women against two newly discovered Er antigens reported in this work were associated with tragic loss of their babies. By discovering the genetic basis of blood types, scientists can develop new tests to identify people with unusual blood types, aiming to provide the best possible care for patients with even the rarest blood types. Piezo1 is known to play an important role in both health and disease and while there is still much for us to understand, the team’s breakthrough further expands our knowledge and represents another milestone in blood science.

dr. Tim Satchwell, one of the lead authors of the study at the University of Bristol, said: “This study is a great example of how new technologies can be combined with more traditional approaches to address long-standing questions that would be impossible to answer. if they weren’t that many years ago. The fact that Er turned out to be Piezo1, a protein of such widespread interest, makes it even more intriguing.”

Professor Ash Toye, professor of cell biology at the University of Bristol and director of the NIHR Blood and Transplant Research Unit, said: “This work shows that even after all the research done to date, the simple red blood cell can still give us surprise. Piezo proteins are mechanosensory proteins that are used by the red cell to sense when squeezed in. The protein is present in only a few hundred copies in the membrane of each cell. This study really highlights the potential antigenicity of even very low expressed proteins and their relevance to transfusion medicine.”

