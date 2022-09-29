Researchers develop ultra-strong aerogels with materials used in bullet-proof vests

The aerogels have desirable properties such as lightweight, semi-transparent and high load capacity. Credit: The University of Hong Kong



Aerogels are lightweight materials with extensive microscale pores, which can be used in thermal insulation, energy devices, aerospace structures, as well as emerging technologies of flexible electronics. However, traditional ceramic-based aerogels are often brittle, which limits their performance in load-bearing structures. Due to the limitations of their building blocks, recently developed classes of polymeric aerogels can only achieve high mechanical strength by sacrificing their structural porosity or lightweight properties.

A research team led by Dr. Lizhi Xu and Dr. Yuan Lin of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Hong Kong (HKU), has developed a new type of polymeric airgel materials with enormous application values ​​for various functional devices.

In this study, now published in nature communication, a new type of airgel was successfully created using a self-assembled nanofiber network containing aramids, or Kevlar, a polymeric material used in body armor and helmets. Instead of using millimeter-scale Kevlar fibers, the research team used a solution processing method to disperse the aramids in nanoscale fibrils.

The interactions between the nanofibers and polyvinyl alcohol, another soft and “glue-like” polymer, generated a 3D fibrillar network with high node connectivity and strong bonding between the nanofibers. “It’s like a microscopic 3D truss network, and we’ve managed to weld the trusses tightly together, resulting in a very strong and tough material that can withstand extensive mechanical loads and outperform other airgel materials.” said Dr. xu.

Schematics of the assembly process of the composite nanofiber aerogels. Credit: The University of Hong Kong



Scanning electron microscope image showing the microstructure of the airgel materials. Credit: The University of Hong Kong



Both high toughness and tensile modulus are achieved by the composite nanofiber aerogels, compared to other polymeric aerogels. Credit: The University of Hong Kong



The team also used theoretical simulations to explain the excellent mechanical performance of the developed aerogels. “We constructed a variety of 3D network models in the computer, which captured the essential features of nanofibrillar aerogels,” said Dr. Lin, who led the theoretical simulations of the study.

“The node mechanics of fibrillar networks is essential for their overall mechanical behavior. Our simulations revealed that the node connectivity and the bond strength between the fibers influenced the mechanical strength of the network by many orders of magnitude, even with the same solids content,” said Dr. lin.

“The results are very exciting. We have not only developed a new type of polymer aerogels with excellent mechanical properties, but also provided insights for the design of various nanofiber materials,” said Dr. Xu, adding, “the simple manufacturing processes for these aerogels also allow them to be used in various functional devices, such as wearable electronics, thermal stealth, filtration membranes and other systems,”

Huimin He et al, Ultra-strong and multifunctional aerogels with hyperconnective network of composite polymeric nanofibers, nature communication (2022). Huimin He et al, Ultra-strong and multifunctional aerogels with hyperconnective network of composite polymeric nanofibers,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31957-2

