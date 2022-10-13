Researchers develop method with single-molecule precision to engineer enzyme ‘stickiness’

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Rutgers University scientists have developed an analytical toolkit to measure the binding forces of individual proteins as they are pulled from their substrate – such as an enzyme – that will aid the development of new nanomaterials, improve biofuel production and the global carbon cycle. and new and better drug targets, according to a new study.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, investigates the molecular interactions between a carbohydrate binding module (CBM) protein and its binding substrate cellulose. Cellulose, a type of plant fiber polymer made from repeating glucose sugars, can be used to make textiles, cellophane, cardboard and paper, in addition to serving as a renewable feedstock for the production of biofuels and biochemicals.

Cellulose is the most abundant organic compound on Earth that is naturally broken down by microorganisms and therefore plays a central role in the global carbon cycle. However, scientists still have a limited understanding of how microorganisms such as bacteria break down cellulose by first anchoring or “sticking” to the substrate surface using carbohydrate-binding proteins and enzymes.

To develop more efficient enzymes and microbes that break down cellulose into sugars for the production of biofuels, such as ethanol, biodiesel, green diesel or biogas, the researchers say it is necessary to better understand how carbohydrate-binding proteins anchor to substrates to develop better enzymes. with optimal “stickiness” that can maximize the degradation of cellulose by microbes.

“The binding of proteins and enzymes to complex carbohydrates at the solid-liquid interface is a fundamentally important biological phenomenon relevant to plant growth, pathogen-host cell infections and biofuel production,” said Shishir Chundawat, senior author of the study and a researcher. collaborator. professor in the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at Rutgers. “But such interfacial binding processes are not well understood due to the lack of analytical tools to observe these subtle and transient molecular interactions between proteins and carbohydrates such as cellulose.”

The methodology describes the researchers’ analytical technique to examine how proteins adhere to cellulose surfaces with precision at the molecular level, providing insight into the complex mechanisms used by microbial enzymes during the breakdown of cellulose.

Chundawat said the toolkit developed by Rutgers can measure the contacts of individual protein-carbohydrate molecules and relevant forces with a precision of 1 trillionth newton. One newton is equal to the minimum force often required to dislodge a gecko lizard anchored to a wall or surface.

The research team studied a CBM protein that allows bacterial cells to anchor firmly to cellulose surfaces, such as a gecko, and altered the surface “stickiness” of the engineered proteins as measured using this new toolkit to determine the degradation activity of the engineered proteins. improve cellulose. The findings from the toolkit were in agreement with other experiments and simulations performed to further explain the underlying molecular rules responsible for the stickiness of CBM proteins to cellulose surfaces.

“If certain CBMs can attach to the carbohydrates in specific structural orientations that enhance enzymatic function, traditional methods are unable to distinguish one specific binding orientation from another needed to refine protein stickiness for surfaces,” says Markus Hackl, lead author of the study who led the development of the toolkit and a PhD student in Rutgers’ Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. “However, our method can pick up those subtle differences in protein stickiness by detecting and measuring the signal of a single protein molecule interaction with cellulose.”

Such a toolkit could help scientists study and refine sticky molecular interactions between proteins and carbohydrates that ultimately help develop better targeted protein-based drugs for improved healthcare or efficient industrial enzymes for low-cost biofuel production.

Rutgers’ other co-authors on the study include Edward Contrada, Jonathan Ash, Atharv Kulkarni, Ki-Bum Lee, Jinho Yoon, Hyeon-Yeol Cho, and researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (John Yarbrough) and Los Alamos National Laboratory (Cesar Lopez and Sandrasegaram Gnanakaran).

How do you make it easier to convert vegetable waste into biofuels?

More information:

Markus Hackl et al, Acoustic force spectroscopy reveals subtle differences in the cellulose-inbinding behavior of carbohydrate-binding modules, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Markus Hackl et al, Acoustic force spectroscopy reveals subtle differences in the cellulose-inbinding behavior of carbohydrate-binding modules,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2117467119

Provided by Rutgers University

