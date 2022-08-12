Researchers develop high-precision sensor for detection of E. coli risks

Escherichia coli. Credit: Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIAID, NIH



CU Boulder researchers have developed and validated a new sensor for E. coli risk detection with an impressive 83% accuracy in detecting contamination in surface waters.

The findings were recently published in Water research and could rapidly and effectively improve the detection of a variety of contaminants in water systems around the world and in the Americas.

Emily Bedell (Ph.D.EnvEngr’22) is the lead author of the paper from the Mortenson Center in Global Engineering. She said about two billion people worldwide use a drinking water source that contains some amount of stool and can cause health problems ranging from diarrhea to stunted growth, especially in young children.

“About 60% of all deaths from diarrhea are related to water quality, worldwide,” she said. “This is a real problem, but current methods of finding poop in drinking water are expensive, have high barriers to entry such as extensive training requirements, or can take around 24 hours to deliver results. We invented a sensor in conjunction with a machine learning model that uses fluorescence to display fecal contamination peaks in real time.”

Both the sensor and machine learning model combination have been approved for a patent by the US Patent Office.

Bedell said that fluorescence works by shining a UV LED light source on a water sample and measuring the amount of light absorbed and re-emitted at a higher wavelength. That information can quickly identify potential contamination, but it is sensitive to many environmental and physical factors, such as sample temperature, which create noise in the data and complicate its interpretation.

“We use machine learning techniques to cut through that noise to better detect anomalies,” Bedell said.

Rapid and accurate assessment of water quality is a growing need — not just in low-income countries, but in situations like the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where citizens were exposed to dangerous levels of lead through poor government policies.

Professor Evan Thomas, director of the Mortenson Center, is a co-author of the paper. He said climate change is also a factor in this discussion, as more frequent power outages could affect the operation of the treatment facility and severe weather could contaminate critical water sources.

“We’re going to need more water quality data, and we need to have it widely available,” he said. “Measuring once a day is not enough to ensure that we get water that does not contain biological or chemical contaminants that can harm us in the short and long term.”

Bedell is now an engineer for Virridy in Boulder and is working to further develop the technology. Ideally, it will work in conjunction with a larger home treatment system for those who use a private well — where water quality isn’t regulated by the EPA — for their drinking water.

“That sensor will be a scaled-down version of the design built in this paper and will be installed on a home’s main water pipe coming out of the well,” she said. “The data from the sensor will be sent over the user’s Wi-Fi to an online database where the machine learning model will be applied to predict the level of risk and send the information to a mobile app that alerts the user if contamination is detected. ”

Bedell said she’s always been interested in the intersections of engineering, the environment, and social justice, and this research project really brought those aspects together during her time at the Mortenson Center.

“Water quality research touches on all those points in so many ways. With more data, we can explicitly state how and when communities are being harmed by environmental injustices, so that the policies and practices that have caused the harm can be addressed.” she said.

Emily Bedell et al, A continuous, in-situ, near-time fluorescence sensor coupled to a machine learning model for the detection of fecal contamination risks in drinking water: design, characterization and field validation, Water research (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.watres.2022.118644

