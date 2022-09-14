Researchers develop a new way to predict drought

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Scientists looking at the meteorological effects of climate change have typically looked at the increase in severe weather and hurricanes. Now they are studying another consequence of global warming that will have significant economic consequences: drought.

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have developed a new method to assess the likelihood of extreme drought in various regions of the United States over the rest of the century. Using this method, based on highly detailed regional climate models, they found that droughts are likely to be exacerbated by global warming. This finding is especially likely in regions such as the Midwest, the US Northwest, and California’s Central Valley.

“The expected worsening drought due to global warming is likely to have significant impacts on crop loss, wildfires and demand for water resources,” said Rao Kotamarthi, an environmental scientist from Argonne and author of the new study.

Looking at future predictions of drought over the rest of the century, the researchers believe the new technique could help them understand “flashing drought” events that have rapid onset of just a few weeks. “Flash droughts, as their name implies, happen very quickly,” Kotamarthi said. “While conventional drought is related to a prolonged lack of precipitation, sudden droughts occur because of high temperatures and extremely high evaporation rates.”

Unlike hurricanes, which have a rigorous classification scale, scientists use different methodologies to classify droughts. These range from reports from farmers to observed rainfall shortages to assess which regions were experiencing drought. In some regions of the country that typically experience relatively low rainfall to begin with, such as the U.S. Southwest, a lack of precipitation may not be enough to adequately reflect the impact of a drought, Kotamarthi said.

Instead of using precipitation deficit to identify drought, the researchers turned to a new measure called vapor pressure deficit, or VPD. VPD is calculated from a combination of temperature and relative humidity and is the difference between how much water vapor the air can hold when it is saturated and the total amount of water vapor available. “A longer period of higher-than-average VPD could indicate a drought,” says Argonne environmental scientist Brandi Gamelin. “We’re looking at drought differently by bypassing precipitation altogether — to mainly look at the effect of temperature and future temperature changes on drought.”

Since the amount of water air can hold depends on temperature, warmer air typically has a higher VPD than colder air. “Cold air holds less moisture than hot air, so the warmer the air temperature, the more water vapor it can hold, which can pull moisture from the surface and dry it out,” Gamelin said.

According to Gamelin, positive values ​​of the Standardized VPD Dryness Index (SVDI) produced by Argonne represent drying conditions.

Because current drought monitoring indicators rely on weekly or monthly data, they typically represent lagging indicators of actual droughts. Because the SVDI uses daily data, it’s helpful in identifying sudden droughts that occur over a shorter period of time, Gamelin said.

A paper based on the study, “Projected US drought extremes through the 21st century with vapor pressure deficit,” appeared in the May 21 issue of Scientific Reports.

In addition to Kotamarthi and Gamelin, other authors of the study are Jeremy Feinstein, Jiali Wang, Julie Bessac and Eugene Yan van Argonne.

