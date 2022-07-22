Researchers determine the complex structure of the receptors related to opioid addiction

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A study published in Pharmacological research reveals the oligomeric molecular structure of the MOR-Gal1R complex, a brain component involved in the analgesic and addictive effects of certain opioids. The study involves the participation of the experts Vicent Casadó, Estefanía Moreno and Verònica Casadó-Anguera, from the Molecular Neuropharmacology Research Group of the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona (IBUB).

The study is coordinated by experts Vicent Casadó (UB-IBUB), Leonardo Pardo (UAB), Leigh Daniel Plant (Boston Northeastern University, United States) and Sergi Ferré (National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIH, United States). study, based on the use of cellular models and leading biophysical, biochemical and pharmacological techniques (total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy, TIRF), has been distinguished for its scientific interest on the website of the NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Receptors, macrostructures and pharmacological activity

Gal1R and MOR receptors belong to the family of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that participate in the transduction of various cellular signals and the control of essential cell functions. These structures can form dimers – homodimers or heterodimers – that determine functional and pharmacological properties different from those of the individual components.

The study shows several in vitro evidences revealing the preference of Gal1R and MOR receptors to form homodimeric complexes (MOR-MOR or Gal1R-Gal1R) in cell cultures when expressed separately. When co-expressed, tetrameric complexes (heterotetramers) are formed by homodimers of both receptors (MOR-MOR-Gal1R-Gal1R-Gal1R).

“This heterotetrameric structure is even more complex because when the homodimers of both receptors come together to form the MOR-MOR macrocomplex, the interaction and associated signaling is maintained through their signature G protein (the G protein that inhibits cyclase or Gi ),,” said Vicent Casadó, a member of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine and the IBUB.

“However, Gal1R-Gal1R exchanges its signature inhibitory G protein for the adenylyl cyclase-stimulating G protein (Gs). This higher-order oligomeric complex contains more than 10 protein subunits, taking into account the four receptors, the two heterotrimeric G proteins and the adenylyl cyclase enzyme on which both G proteins act to increase or decrease intracellular levels of the cyclic AMP messenger,” adds the expert. Determining the molecular features of this macrostructure would explain the molecular mechanism by which the neuropeptide galanin – which has neurotrophic and neuroprotective properties – causes a decrease in the release of dopamine in the nucleus accumbens induced by opioids, as described by the same team (Journal of Neuroscience2016).

“This would be possible because when the Gal1R ligand binds to the heteromer, it activates the Gs protein, which interacts with the same adenylyl cyclase that was inhibited by the MOR-activated Gi protein, so it counteracts the secondary effects that have opioid ligands in activating the MOR receptors in the ventral tegmental area,” said researcher Estefanía Moreno, member of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine and IBUB.

Looking for new non-addictive drugs

In previous studies, the team from the Faculty of Biology and the IBUB had already shown that the greater proportion of analgesic – and not euphoric – effects of methadone administration makes this compound the most appropriate non-addictive option for the treatment of chronic pain (Clinical Research Journal, 2019). This could be explained by the fact that methadone acts preferentially on MOR receptors when they do not form heteromers with Gal1R receptors, and therefore the effect is mainly peripheral.

“Now, knowing this tetrameric macrostructure of the receptor complex — in addition to the differential capacities of opioid ligands to activate MOR, depending on the formation of oligomeric complexes with other receptors — will help future design of opioid drugs that can bind with greater affinity.” facilitate or may bind the signaling pathways more effectively with homodimers of the mu opioid receptor than with the MOR-Gal1R heterotetramers,” notes researcher Verònica Casadó-Anguera.

In particular, these would be drugs with μ-opioid receptors that are able to discriminate between homodimers of these compounds and their heterotetramers with galanin receptors. “It is also possible to design a strategy that combines opioid ligands with Gal1R ligands that bind to the heterotetramer and inhibit the activation of the dopamine system and thus addiction. These therapies are expected to have a greater analgesic effect and less addictive activity,” the research team concluded.

Paulo A. De Oliveira et al, Preferential Gs protein coupling of the galanin Gal1 receptor in the µ-opioid Gal1 receptor heterotetramer, Pharmacological research (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.phrs.2022.106322

